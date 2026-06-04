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Diese Wolfram-Aktie ist voll finanziert und bereit zu bohren - und fast niemand spricht darüber
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WKN: TLX100 | ISIN: DE000TLX1005 | Ticker-Symbol: TLX
Xetra
04.06.26 | 11:43
99,65 Euro
+0,61 % +0,60
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TALANX AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALANX AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,7099,8012:01
99,7099,8012:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TALANX
TALANX AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TALANX AG99,65+0,61 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.