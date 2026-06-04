Wiwynn and Shinwa Controls Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Advanced Next-Generation Data Center Cooling Solutions

Three years of joint engineering validation accelerates liquid cooling deployment for global cloud service providers

TAIPEI and TOKYO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiwynn Corporation (TWSE: 6669), a leading global cloud IT infrastructure provider, today announced its formal strategic collaboration with Shinwa Controls Co., Ltd., a premier developer of high-precision thermal control and advanced infrastructure systems with proven high field reliability which have been matured for decades in the stringent semiconductor fab industry. Building upon three years of intensive joint engineering, validation, and product co-development, the partnership delivers highly optimized, production-ready server liquid cooling infrastructure designed to meet the rigorous power density and efficiency demands of leading global Cloud Service Providers (CSPs). Shinwa has also pioneered low-GWP refrigerants/coolants and low-power systems

As artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads scale exponentially, thermal management has emerged as a critical limiting factor for next-generation data centers. Traditional air-cooling methods are increasingly inadequate for high-density compute clusters. To address this paradigm shift, Wiwynn and Shinwa have tightly integrated their respective expertise-combining Wiwynn's world-class cloud server architecture with Shinwa's proven advanced thermal control technologies, such as high-efficiency Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) and specialized coolant distribution systems.

Over the past three years, the two companies have successfully completed exhaustive validation cycles. This deep integration ensures that Shinwa's thermal infrastructure operates in seamless synchronization with Wiwynn's hyper-dense compute racks, offering cloud service providers a highly reliable, turnkey cooling roadmap that lowers Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and drastically improves Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).

"Wiwynn is committed to providing cloud service providers with the most efficient, reliable, and sustainable computing platforms on the market," said William Lin, President and CEO at Wiwynn. "Thermal management is the cornerstone of next-generation infrastructure. With Shinwa's technical precision and robust manufacturing capabilities, we are accelerating the deployment of liquid cooling technologies to support the industry's most demanding hyperscale applications."

Shinwa's advanced cooling systems are engineered to manage extreme thermal profiles while maintaining structural reliability and leak-free operations within multi-megawatt environments. By achieving rigorous joint verification alongside Wiwynn's high-density server platforms, Shinwa has demonstrated its readiness to scale production in alignment with strict global supply chain standards.

"We are proud to formalize our long-standing engineering relationship with Wiwynn," said Takuji Yamamoto, President and CEO of Shinwa Controls. "Validating our advanced thermal systems alongside Wiwynn's industry-leading data center products for elite cloud operators has allowed us to refine our technology to meet the highest possible standards of efficiency and uptime. This collaboration reinforces Shinwa's position as a premier, market-ready supplier capable of enabling the world's largest data centers to scale their AI infrastructure safely and sustainably."

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Proven Hyperscale Validation: Three years of collaborative testing and deployment architecture optimized directly for major CSP frameworks.

Three years of collaborative testing and deployment architecture optimized directly for major CSP frameworks. Seamless Architectural Integration: Harmonized mechanical and fluid-dynamic pairing between Shinwa cooling hardware and Wiwynn high-density server configurations.

Harmonized mechanical and fluid-dynamic pairing between Shinwa cooling hardware and Wiwynn high-density server configurations. Sustainability and Efficiency: Designed to substantially lower carbon footprints by maximizing efficiency and reducing auxiliary energy consumption.

About Wiwynn

Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider delivering high-quality computing, storage, and rack-level solutions for leading data centers worldwide. Guided by the vision to "unleash the power of digitalization; ignite the innovation of sustainability," Wiwynn actively invests in next-generation technologies to deliver the best TCO, workload- and energy-optimized IT solutions from cloud to edge. Wiwynn's end-to-end capabilities span server design, system integration, and high-volume L10/L11 rack delivery, backed by a manufacturing network spanning Taiwan, the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, and the Czech Republic.

For more information, please visit Wiwynn website, Facebook and Linkedin.

About Shinwa Controls Co., Ltd.

Shinwa Controls is an industry-recognized leader in specialized thermal control engineering, manufacturing high-precision liquid cooling infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing equipment components, and environmental systems. With a reputation built on absolute reliability, strict quality control, and advanced fluid-dynamics expertise, Shinwa provides the mission-critical cooling systems needed to power modern, high-density digital infrastructure and advanced technology sectors globally.

SOURCE Wiwynn