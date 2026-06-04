Integrated cybersecurity, digital and engineering solutions will support more resilient energy networks

Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected by SSEN Transmission for multiple strategic frameworks supporting the modernization and security of the north of Scotland's electricity transmission network.

With a combined potential value exceeding $1 billion, this work will span operational technology cybersecurity, substation design and digital services strengthening grid resilience and enabling greater renewable integration to support the U.K.'s energy security priorities.

The frameworks span both operational technology cybersecurity and digital services, addressing critical needs across SSEN's evolving, increasingly digital network. Jacobs, including PA Consulting, was awarded a position on the SSEN Digital and OT Cyber Security Frameworks.

Jacobs Chair and CEO Bob Pragada said: "These awards reflect the accelerating digitization of energy systems and the growing need for integrated cybersecurity, digital and engineering solutions. As grid infrastructure becomes more interconnected and data-driven, embedding cybersecurity across IT and operational technology environments is essential to supporting grid expansion, enables greater renewable energy integration and delivers smarter, more resilient operations."

This opportunity reflects a broader shift across the energy sector as networks become increasingly connected, digital and complex. By bringing together teams across Energy Power, Program Advisory and Digital Data, alongside PA Consulting, Jacobs is delivering a comprehensive model that integrates cybersecurity, digital intelligence and engineering across the full infrastructure lifecycle. The work establishes a scalable approach for supporting critical infrastructure operators facing similar modernization and cybersecurity challenges worldwide.

Under the Operational Technology framework, Jacobs will support the design, deployment and ongoing assurance of secure operational technology environments across substations. This includes embedding cyber-by-design principles, network segmentation and real-time threat monitoring alongside core infrastructure and control systems helping protect critical infrastructure and support safe, reliable operations.

Through the Digital Services framework, Jacobs will apply AI-enabled digital and data solutions to drive smarter, more efficient operations across SSEN's network, supporting its RIIO-T3 transformation program, which outlines plans to support the energy transition in the north of Scotland. This work will enhance asset management, enable network growth, support decarbonization and establish a scalable digital backbone for the transmission network.

The awards highlight Jacobs' ability to combine strategic advisory, technical delivery and digital innovation across energy and power. Drawing on experience from across Jacobs, including its PA Consulting business, this strengthens its ability to deliver integrated digital advisory and cybersecurity solutions for complex, large-scale infrastructure programs, building on its delivery of operational technology cybersecurity for major utilities, including large-scale wastewater infrastructure in the U.S.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

Jacobs employs more than 6,000 people across the U.K., operating from 15 core offices and over 35 additional sites. Working with government and the private sector, Jacobs helps shape and deliver the nation's most critical infrastructure, energy, environmental and community programs creating social value by improving resilience, driving economic growth and enhancing quality of life.

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