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WKN: A3DP0Q | ISIN: US98955G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ZEROFOX HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
04.06.2026 13:24 Uhr
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ZeroFox positioned as a Leader and Ace Performer in the SPARK Matrix TM: Digital Threat Intelligence Management (DTIM), 2026 by QKS Group

  • The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading DTIM vendors.
  • ZeroFox, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named ZeroFox as a Leader and Ace Performer in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Threat Intelligence Management (DTIM), 2026.

Kunal Kumar, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, states, "ZeroFox stands out as a leader in Digital Threat Intelligence Management by combining deep external threat visibility with built-in disruption capabilities. Its ability to translate intelligence into immediate action, through automated takedowns and fraud mitigation, enables organizations to proactively reduce digital risk and protect brand, customers, and executive assets."

QKS Group defines Digital Threat Intelligence Management (DTIM) as technology that delivers unified visibility into external threats targeting an organization's digital-facing assets. It aggregates and correlates intelligence from multiple internal and external sources, providing contextual insights into threat actors, campaigns, and tactics to enhance investigation, threat hunting, and proactive cyber defense.

ZeroFox differentiates itself in the DTIM market through its strong focus on external threat intelligence and digital risk protection, combining data collection with active disruption. The platform integrates intelligence from social media, deep and dark web, domains, and app stores, enriched by human-led DarkOps intelligence. Unlike traditional CTI vendors, ZeroFox follows a 'discover-validate-disrupt' model, enabling automated takedowns of phishing sites, fake accounts, and malicious infrastructure. Its unified platform approach, combining DRP, ASM, and threat intelligence, delivers actionable outcomes and faster remediation rather than just intelligence feeds.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Digital Threat Intelligence Management, 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Being named a Leader and Ace Performer reflects our continued leadership after a decade of operations at scale," said Russ Bentley, EVP of Product, ZeroFox. "AI-powered adversaries move fast, and they move across channels. Our customers need intelligence that goes beyond a dashboard. They need it to turn into action, and that's exactly what we've built."

Additional Resources:

  • For more information about ZeroFox, visit Here.
  • SPARK Matrix Digital Threat Intelligence Management, 2026

About ZeroFox:

ZeroFox is the trusted solution for defending organizations against daily cyber threats that erode revenue, damage reputation, and frustrate security and risk teams. With over a decade of SaaS expertise, ZeroFox unifies Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand and Domain Protection, Attack Surface Intelligence, Executive Protection, and Physical Security Intelligence in one platform. Our continuous cycle - Discover, Validate, Disrupt - empowers organizations to identify exposures, prioritize risks, and stop attacks before they cause harm. Thousands of customers worldwide, including leaders in finance, media, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and government, rely on ZeroFox to deliver timely, actionable intelligence that reduces risk, accelerates response, and reclaims what's right. To learn more about ZeroFox, visit www.zerofox.com.

Media Contact:

Randy Walker
Corporate Communications Manager, ZeroFox
rawalker@zerofox.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:

Anish K
PR & Media Relations
QKS Group
5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,
EON Free Zone, Kharadi,
Pune, India
Email: support@qksgroup.com
Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/zerofox-positioned-as-a-leader-and-ace-performer-in-the-spark-matrix-digital-threat-intelligence-management-dtim-2026-by-qks-group-1643
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zerofox-positioned-as-a-leader-and-ace-performer-in-the-spark-matrix-tm-digital-threat-intelligence-management-dtim-2026-by-qks-group-302791537.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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