Scienture Holdings, Inc.: SCIENTURE to Present at The Small Cap Showcase & WTR Insights on June 9, 2026, in NYC

COMMACK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:SCNX), a holding company for existing and planned pharmaceutical operating companies focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers through the development, commercialization, and distribution of novel specialty products that address unmet market needs, today announced that members of its executive management team will participate in The Small Cap Showcase & WTR Insights, taking place on June 9, 2026, in New York City.

Narasimhan Mani, President, co-CEO and Interim CFO of Scienture, will deliver a corporate presentation at 1:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the Company's presentation will be available at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3167/54112. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event and may also be accessed through the Company's website under the Investor Relations section.

Narasimhan Mani, Shankar Hariharan, Executive Chairman and co-CEO, and Rahul Surana, COO, will participate in one-on-one meetings with pre-qualified investors throughout the day.

The Small Cap Showcase & WTR Insights brings together executive management teams from approximately 20 micro and small cap companies across a diverse range of industries. This event provides a unique forum for discovering differentiated investment opportunities through company presentations, one on one meetings, industry insights, and networking opportunities.

For more information about The Small Cap Showcase & WTR Insights, please visit www.smallcapshowcase.com.

About Scienture Holdings, Inc.

SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: "SCNX"), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Scienture, LLC, is a comprehensive pharmaceutical product company focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers by offering novel specialty products to satisfy unmet market needs. Scienture, LLC is a branded, specialty pharmaceutical company consisting of a highly experienced team of industry professionals who are passionate about developing and bringing to market unique specialty products that provide enhanced value to patients and healthcare systems. The assets in development at Scienture are across therapeutics areas, indications and cater to different market segments and channels. For more information please visit www.scientureholdings.com and www.scienture.com.

CONTACT:

SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

20 Austin Blvd

Commack, NY 11725

Phone: (866) 468-6535

Email: IR@Scienture.com



SOURCE: Scienture Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/scienture-to-present-at-the-small-cap-showcase-and-wtr-insights-on-ju-1173277