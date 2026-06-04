Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) today announced that Meredith Burns, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability, will present at the 16th Annual East Coast Ideas Conference on June 11, 2026 at 10:35 am ET.

The 35-minute presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the Cimpress Investor Relations website at ir.cimpress.com, and a replay of the presentation will be available at the same link until June 11, 2027.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) helps millions of businesses build brands, stand out and grow via customized physical marketing products and branded merchandise. Founded in 1995, Cimpress has become the global leader in web-to-print mass customization, delivering high-quality, affordable customized physical products quickly and conveniently, even in very low quantities. Cimpress brands include VistaPrint, WIRmachenDRUCK, Pixartprinting, Pens.com, BuildASign, druck.at, Drukwerkdeal, easyflyer, Exaprint, Packstyle, Printi, Tradeprint and BoxUp. To learn more, visit https://www.cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260604447933/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Meredith Burns

ir@cimpress.com

Media Relations:

Sara Litwiller

mediarelations@cimpress.com