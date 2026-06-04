Metacon AB: Metacon publishes information document regarding rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Metacon AB (publ) ("Metacon" or the "Company") has today, on 4 June 2026, published an information document in connection with the rights issue of shares of approximately SEK 109 million (the "Rights Issue") resolved by the Board of Directors of the Company on 2 June 2026, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2026. The information document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website www.metacon.com and will also be available on Nordic Issuing AB's ("Nordic Issuing") website www.nordic-issuing.se .

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has prepared an information document (the "Information Document") in accordance with Article 1.4(db) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The Information Document has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation.

Metacon today, on 4 June 2026, announces that the Information Document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website, www.metacon.com, and will also be available on Nordic Issuing's website, www.nordic-issuing.se .

Timetable for the Rights Issue

Last day of trading in the share, including subscription rights 8 June 2026 First day of trading in the share excluding subscription rights 9 June 2026 Record date for the rights issue 10 June 2026 Trading in subscription rights 12 June 2026 - 23 June 2026 Subscription period 12 June 2026 - 26 June 2026 Trading in BTAs 12 June 2026 - 8 July 2026 Estimated date for the announcement of the preliminary outcome of the Rights Issue 26 June 2026

Advisors

Pareto Securities AB is Sole Manager and Bookrunner, BAHR Advokatbyrå AB is legal adviser to the Company, and Baker & McKenzie Advokatbyrå KB is legal adviser to Pareto Securities AB in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Christer Wikner, CEO & Group CEO, +46 707 647 389, christer.wikner@metacon.com

Mattias Jansson, CFO, +46 722 316 862, mattias.jansson@metacon.com

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) is a Swedish company that develops, manufactures and supplies systems for hydrogen production. The offering covers the entire chain from design and installation to service and maintenance. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

In the field of electrolysis, Metacon develops and supplies complete electrolysis plants for large-scale hydrogen production. Operations are conducted in close collaboration with PERIC Hydrogen Technologies in Handan, China, one of the world's leading players in pressurised alkaline electrolysis technology.

In the field of reforming, the company develops solutions for hydrogen production based on patented catalytic reactor technology, HIWAR®. These are advanced, highly efficient systems that produce hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming. The systems can be fuelled by biogas, biomethane or other renewable feedstocks such as bioethanol and green ammonia, and can be installed without connection to the electricity grid.

For more information, see:

www.metacon.com | X: @Metaconab | On LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

Important information

The information contained in this press release is not intended for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore or South Africa, or in any other country or jurisdiction where this would be unlawful or would require a prospectus or additional information documents, registration or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or issue, purchase or subscribe for, any of the securities described herein (collectively, the "Securities") or any other financial instrument in Metacon AB (publ) ("Metacon"). Any offer relating to securities in connection with the Rights Issue is made solely through the Information Document that Metacon has published today on 4 June 2026 on www.metacon.com . Before making an investment decision regarding securities in the Rights Issue, persons reading this press release should ensure that they fully understand and accept the risks that will be set out in the Information Document, if published. No reliance should be placed on the information in this press release or its accuracy or completeness. The offers are not being made to, and subscription forms are not being accepted from, subscribers (including shareholders), or persons acting on behalf of subscribers, in all jurisdictions where such subscription applications would contravene applicable laws or regulations or would require the preparation or registration of a prospectus or additional information documents or the taking of other measures beyond those required under Swedish law. Actions in contravention of the restrictions may constitute a breach of applicable securities legislation.

None of the Securities have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in accordance with other applicable securities legislation. There will be no public offering of any Securities in the United States.

In the UK, this press release is directed at and is being communicated only to persons who are "qualified investors" (as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024) and who: (i) have professional experience in investment matters and fall within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are high-net-worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order, or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to participate in investment business (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons being collectively referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Persons in the UK who are not Relevant Persons must not act on or rely on the information in this press release or use it as a basis for taking any action. In the UK, any investment or investment activity to which this press release relates is available only to, and will be undertaken only with, Relevant Persons.

This press release contains certain information that reflects Metacon's current views on future events and financial and operational developments. Words such as "intends", "believes", "expects", "may", "plans", "estimates" and other expressions that imply indications or predictions regarding future developments or trends, and which are not based on historical facts, constitute forward-looking information and reflect Metacon's views and expectations and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from any expected future events or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. The information in this press release is subject to change without prior notice and, except as required by applicable law, Metacon assumes no responsibility or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, nor does it intend to do so. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. As a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual future events or otherwise.