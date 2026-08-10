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WKN: A1H43V | ISIN: SE0003086214 | Ticker-Symbol: M16
Frankfurt
10.08.26 | 08:15
0,007 Euro
+1,52 % +0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METACON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METACON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0010,03320:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.08.2026 17:00 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Metacon AB: Metacon announces that CFO Mattias Jansson will leave the company for a new assignment from November 2026

Metacon AB (publ) announces that Mattias Jansson has informed the company of his decision to leave his position as Chief Financial Officer.

Mattias Jansson will remain in his role until early November 2026 to support a structured handover process. Metacon will take the necessary steps to secure continuity in the finance function during and after the transition period.

CEO Christer Wikner comments:

"I would like to extend a warm thanks to Mattias Jansson for his outstanding contributions to Metacon. It is part of business life that top talents are recruited actively into new ventures. Mattias has been a key force and instrumental in building the company through the rapid business growth we accomplished over the latest years. I wish him every bit of luck in future endeavours."

For further information, please contact:
Christer Wikner, President and CEO, +46 707 647 389, christer.wikner@metacon.com

About Metacon AB (publ)
Metacon AB (publ) is a Swedish developer, manufacturer, and supplier of hydrogen production systems, covering design, installation, service, and maintenance. The company is listed and traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.

Metacon's Electrolysis business unit designs and delivers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale hydrogen production, developed in close partnership with one of the global leaders in pressurized alkaline electrolysis technology - PERIC Hydrogen Technologies in Handan, China.

Metacon's Reforming business unit develops hydrogen generation solutions based on its patented HIWAR® catalytic reactor technology. These solutions consist of advanced, high-efficiency reformers that produce hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming, operating on biogas, biomethane, or other renewable feedstocks such as bioethanol and green ammonia, without the need for grid connection.

www.metacon.comFor more information please see:
www.metacon.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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