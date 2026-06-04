ChronoScale Corporation: ChronoScale Appoints Raj Jegannathan as Chief Technology Officer and Lawrence Lam as Chief Product Officer to Accelerate Global AI Infrastructure Strategy

DALLAS, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChronoScale Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRN) ("ChronoScale" or the "Company"), an accelerated compute platform purpose-built to support demanding artificial intelligence workloads, today announced the appointments of Raj Jegannathan as Chief Technology Officer and Lawrence Lam as Chief Product Officer.

The appointments strengthen ChronoScale's executive leadership team as the Company expands its AI infrastructure platform and accelerates delivery of large-scale compute solutions for enterprises, hyperscalers, and AI innovators worldwide.

"AI infrastructure is entering a new era where performance, efficiency, and execution matter more than ever," said Cenly Chen, Chief Executive Officer of ChronoScale. "Raj and Lawrence bring exceptional experience building and operating some of the world's most advanced AI infrastructure platforms. Their leadership will strengthen our ability to innovate, scale efficiently, and deliver the infrastructure foundation our customers need to power the next generation of AI."

Raj Jegannathan joins ChronoScale as Chief Technology Officer after an over thirteen-year tenure at Tesla, where he most recently served as Vice President and reported directly to Elon Musk. At Tesla, he led a broad portfolio spanning AI infrastructure, one of the world's largest GPU clusters, large-scale storage systems, global information security, and enterprise technology platforms.

At ChronoScale, Mr. Jegannathan will lead Platforms, Engineering, Infrastructure, Enterprise AI, Data, IT, and Information Security. His focus will be on helping customers maximize the return on investment of AI deployments by bridging the gap between raw compute capacity and measurable business outcomes. His experience operating complex global systems across manufacturing, logistics, retail, workplace operations, and supply chain environments positions him to help scale ChronoScale's platform for enterprise customers worldwide.

"The next wave of AI success will be determined by how effectively organizations translate infrastructure investments into real-world outcomes," said Jegannathan. "ChronoScale is uniquely positioned to help customers close that gap, and I look forward to building platforms that deliver measurable value at scale."

Lawrence Lam joins ChronoScale as Chief Product Officer, where he will be responsible for setting the Company's global product vision, accelerating the go-to-market strategy for innovative offerings, and defining platform strategy supporting compute-as-a-service, tokenized factory, and other next-generation AI services. He will lead ChronoScale's accelerator compute, photonic networking, and low-latency AI storage platforms while overseeing product benchmarking, AI cloud infrastructure, and data center buildouts globally.

Mr. Lam brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling global cloud and AI platforms. He has contributed to more than $20 billion in AI infrastructure deployments worldwide, helping drive the success of Supermicro AI solutions focused on full-stack AI accelerators, low-latency storage, and advanced AI networking technologies. His leadership will support ChronoScale's continued expansion across North America, EMEA, and APAC markets, where demand for AI training, fine-tuning, and inference infrastructure continues to accelerate.

"Enterprises are increasingly looking for integrated AI infrastructure solutions that combine compute, networking, storage, and operational excellence," said Lam. "ChronoScale has a unique opportunity to help customers accelerate AI adoption with purpose-built platforms designed for performance and scale. I'm excited to help shape that vision."

The appointments come as demand for AI compute infrastructure continues to accelerate globally, creating increasing requirements for scalable, high-performance environments optimized for AI training, inference, and enterprise AI workloads.

As previously announced, ChronoScale was formed through the strategic combination of Applied Digital's cloud business and EKSO Bionics Holdings, Inc., and now operates as an independent public company delivering scalable, GPU-based infrastructure optimized for AI training, inference, and high-performance computing.

About ChronoScale

ChronoScale (Nasdaq: CHRN) ChronoScale is an accelerated compute platform purpose-built to support demanding artificial intelligence workloads. Focused on large-scale deployments, the platform delivers dedicated compute environments optimized for performance, consistency, and long-term operational execution, with the ability to scale capacity alongside accelerating AI demand.

Forward-Looking Statements

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