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PR Newswire
04.06.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Sunshine Silver Mining Raises $270 Million in IPO

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 4th

  • The S&P 500 looks to begin a fresh winning streak amid new developments in the Middle East conflict.
  • Sunshine Silver Mining and Refining (NYSE: SSMR) will begin trading on the NYSE today after pricing its IPO at $13.50 a share.
  • FanDuel parent company Flutter (NYSE: FLUT) CEO Peter Jackson will join the Inside the ICE House Podcast ahead of the FIFA World Cup.
  • Money20/20 Europe Headlines:
    • NYSE Vice Chair Michael Harris took part in the Policy 20 Summit, speaking with Klarna (NYSE: KLAR) CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski about the fintech's AI strategy.
    • RedotPay unveils its first dedicated B2B product, 'RedotPay Connect,' enabling businesses to accept stablecoins and settle with local currency.
    • ING (NYSE: ING) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) introduce Touch Card, designed to help increase independence for visually impaired customers while paying.

Opening Bell
Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining (NYSE: SSMR) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Room to Grow rings the NYSE Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-sunshine-silver-mining-raises-270-million-in-ipo-302791610.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.