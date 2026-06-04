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WKN: A1W0MJ | ISIN: US87288V1017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.06.26 | 21:59
13,925 US-Dollar
-0,04 % -0,005
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
TSS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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TSS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
135 Leser
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TSS, Inc.: TSS to Participate in Two Investor Conferences

Singular Research One-on-One Invitational Conference on June 15

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference on June 17

GEORGETOWN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / TSS, Inc. (Nasdaq:TSSI), a data center services company that integrates AI and other high-performance computing infrastructure and software and provides related data center services, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming conferences in June:

Singular Research One-on-One Invitational Conference

Date: Monday, June 15, 2026

Time: 4 PM PT

Webinar: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5694306304769645406

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with TSS, and to gain access to the Singular Research conference 2026, please make sure you are registered here: Registration.

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 2:30 PM PT

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/guest_book?session_id=a72eupfy697sZ5277SvsjZ

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with TSS, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER. Management will be available for 1x1 meetings on June 17 and June 18. Meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue, Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas.

The Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 website is available here: HOME PAGE.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS' reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

Contacts:

Hayden IR

TSS, Inc.

James Carbonara (646) 755-7412

Danny Chism, CFO

Brett Maas (646) 536-7331

(512) 310-4908

tssi@haydenir.com

dchism@tssiusa.com

SOURCE: TSS, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tss-to-participate-in-two-investor-conferences-1172987

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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