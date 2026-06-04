Nexalin Technology, Inc.: Nexalin Technology Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Dynamic Frequency Stimulation for Anxiety, Depression and Insomnia

Newly issued U.S. patent expected to provide core intellectual property protection through 2042, further strengthening Nexalin's proprietary position in non-invasive frequency-based deep-brain neurostimulation

Patent covers transcranial alternating current dynamic frequency stimulation methods for anxiety, depression and insomnia - three large and underserved markets central to Nexalin's HALO Clarity and NeuroCare strategies

HOUSTON, TX, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL) ("Nexalin" or the "Company"), the leader in non-invasive Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation ("DIFS") of the brain, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,629,519, titled: "Transcranial Alternating Current Dynamic Frequency Stimulation Method for Anxiety, Depression and Insomnia."

The newly issued patent is expected to provide U.S. intellectual property protection for Nexalin's core dynamic frequency stimulation method through 2042, further strengthening the Company's long-term competitive position in frequency-based deep-brain neurostimulation for anxiety, depression and insomnia.

The patent expands Nexalin's growing intellectual property portfolio and reinforces the Company's leadership in non-invasive, frequency-based deep-brain neurostimulation. The patent covers methods involving transcranial alternating current stimulation using dynamic frequency stimulation designed for anxiety, depression and insomnia - three conditions that collectively represent a significant global unmet medical need and are central to Nexalin's broader clinical, regulatory and commercial strategy.

Nexalin believes the issuance of this patent and its existing patent portfolio are strategically important because they protect key elements of the Company's proprietary approach to delivering dynamic frequency stimulation through non-invasive neuromodulation. Nexalin's DIFS platform is designed to penetrate deeper brain structures associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological conditions. The Company's proprietary DIFS treatment is designed to be administered and monitored through the Nexalin NeuroCare virtual clinic, which Nexalin believes represents a potential model for physician-supervised, drug-free, non-invasive mental health treatment for in-home use.

"This patent represents another major milestone for Nexalin and strengthens the defensibility of our long-term platform strategy," said Mark White, Chief Executive Officer of Nexalin Technology. "Although anxiety, depression and insomnia are among the most widespread and difficult-to-treat conditions in mental health, they are only the beginning for the Nexalin NeuroCare in-home clinic model. We believe our DIFS technology has the potential to create an entirely new category of non-invasive, deep-brain, drug-free treatment for patients who need alternatives beyond traditional medications and clinic-based treatment models."

Mr. White continued, "We believe this additional patent further validates the unique nature of our deep-brain frequency stimulation and reinforces the strategic importance of expanding our intellectual property portfolio. As we advance HALO Clarity, Nexalin NeuroCare and our AI-enabled virtual care platform with physician oversight, we believe strong patent protection across our platform will be critical to supporting clinical development, regulatory progress and long-term commercialization."

The patent builds on Nexalin's broader intellectual property strategy covering applications of its DIFS technology across multiple mental health and neurological indications, including Alzheimer's disease, traumatic brain injury ("TBI"), PTSD and other neurological conditions. Nexalin believes this expanding patent estate provides an important foundation for long-term shareholder value by supporting product differentiation, regulatory positioning and potential commercial exclusivity across large addressable markets.

The issuance also comes as Nexalin continues advancing its next-generation HALO Clarity platform and Nexalin NeuroCare virtual clinic ecosystem. The Company's strategy is to combine proprietary neurostimulation hardware, AI-enabled remote patient monitoring, treatment-compliance data capture, clinical workflow tools and physician oversight into an integrated model designed to improve access to care and support scalable deployment.

"We believe the future of neurostimulation will be defined by three things: clinically meaningful technology, protected intellectual property and scalable care delivery," added Mr. White. "This patent strengthens all three. It protects an important method of dynamic frequency stimulation while supporting our broader mission to make advanced brain-based treatment more accessible to patients through non-invasive, connected and physician-supervised care."

Nexalin's DIFS technology is designed to deliver advanced frequency-based stimulation waveforms that evidence suggests penetrate deeper regions of the brain that other traditional surface-level stimulators cannot reach. Nexalin believes this differentiated approach may support the development of new treatment pathways for large patient populations that continue to face limited options, medication-related side effects, incomplete response rates and access barriers under the current standard of care.

The Company plans to continue building its intellectual property portfolio, advancing clinical programs and strengthening the integrated HALO Clarity and Nexalin NeuroCare ecosystem as part of its long-term strategy to redefine non-invasive neurostimulation for mental health and neurological disorders.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. Nexalin's medical devices are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body. Nexalin products are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues using frequency based bioelectronic medical technology. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, Oman and Israel. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995"". These forward-looking statements relate to future events, future performance, or management's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, plans, estimates, intentions, or projections relating to the future, and are not guarantees of future performance. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, or that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances (including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "will," "may," "could," "should," "would," "designed to," "positioned to," "potential," "targeted," "seeking," "continues," "strategy," "opportunity," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "predicts," "outlook," "guidance," or similar expressions, or the negative of such terms), are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Nexalin's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and beliefs and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: whether there is or will be a potentially expanded opportunity within the VA for non-invasive deep brain neurostimulation technologies such as Nexalin; whether the U.S. Senate will pass a comparable legislative product and, if so, whether final legislation will be passed into law; the expected duration of intellectual property protection and the scope and enforceability of the Company's patents; the validation, mechanism of action, and differentiation of Nexalin's DIFS platform; the broader relevance and clinical applicability of the Company's technology across multiple indications, including anxiety, depression, chronic insomnia, Alzheimer's disease, traumatic brain injury ("TBI"), PTSD and other neuropsychiatric conditions; the design, enrollment, timing, progress, results, and potential outcomes of the HALO Clarity pivotal program and other future clinical trials; the potential for future development, regulatory progress (including any planned De Novo FDA submission), and commercialization of the Company's products and technology; the Company's beliefs regarding its competitive position, market opportunity, and value proposition; management's expectations regarding future regulatory submissions, clearances, and approvals; the scalability, market acceptance, and commercialization potential of the Nexalin NeuroCare virtual clinic ecosystem and AI-enabled remote patient monitoring capabilities; the potential for competitive advantages from the Company's patent portfolio; and the Company's strategic plans, business prospects, and capital needs. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future studies will be initiated or completed on a timely basis or at all, that published findings will be replicated in larger or controlled trials, or that the Company's technology will receive regulatory clearance or approval for any particular indication or on any anticipated timeline.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainties regarding the design, enrollment, execution, timing, results, and completion of clinical trials, including the HALO Clarity pivotal program; the ability to obtain regulatory clearance or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") or other regulatory bodies, including with respect to any planned De Novo submission; the sufficiency of clinical and non-clinical data to support regulatory submissions; the potential for adverse events, safety concerns, or product performance issues; market acceptance of, and reimbursement for, the Company's products; the Company's ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights, including the risk that patents may be invalidated, circumvented, or challenged, and that patent protection may not provide competitive advantages; the potential for third parties to design around the Company's patents or develop non-infringing alternatives; competition from existing and new treatment alternatives; the Company's reliance on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, and clinical investigators; the Company's ability to secure adequate funding on acceptable terms to complete its planned clinical, regulatory, and commercial programs; and general economic, political, regulatory, and market conditions. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, see the information under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings the Company makes from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of these filings are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the risk factors, and other cautionary statements and disclosures referenced herein and in the Company's SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:

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