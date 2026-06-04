Ecora Royalties PLC Announces AGM 2026 - Voting Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 4 June 2026. In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting.
On 4 June 2026, the issued share capital of the Company was 261,732,553 ordinary shares of 2p each. 12,056,486 shares were held in Treasury, therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company was 249,676,067.
The total number of votes received on each resolution was as follows:
Resolution
Votes for
% of votes cast for
Votes against
% of votes cast against
Votes cast
Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital
Votes withheld
1
128,061,937
99.95
69,326
0.05
128,131,263
51.32
1,322,824
2
129,203,737
99.83
224,751
0.17
129,428,488
51.84
25,599
3
129,377,289
99.95
60,192
0.05
129,437,481
51.84
16,606
4
121,156,842
94.91
6,492,115
5.09
127,648,957
51.13
1,805,130
5
129,255,011
99.88
151,821
0.12
129,406,832
51.83
47,255
6
129,137,804
99.79
267,333
0.21
129,405,137
51.83
48,950
7
128,761,928
99.51
634,208
0.49
129,396,136
51.83
57,951
8
128,741,366
99.49
656,066
0.51
129,397,432
51.83
56,655
9
129,047,926
99.73
349,211
0.27
129,397,137
51.83
56,950
10
127,494,568
99.53
603,174
0.47
128,097,742
51.31
1,356,345
11
127,607,812
98.61
1,794,317
1.39
129,402,129
51.83
51,958
12
129,271,725
99.90
135,521
0.10
129,407,246
51.83
46,841
13
129,253,421
99.88
160,804
0.12
129,414,225
51.83
39,862
14
129,213,088
99.83
218,859
0.17
129,431,947
51.84
22,140
15
128,139,271
99.00
1,291,136
1.00
129,430,407
51.84
23,680
16
128,950,368
99.63
477,808
0.37
129,428,176
51.84
25,911
17
128,167,690
99.03
1,260,719
0.97
129,428,409
51.84
25,678
18
129,283,800
99.89
148,620
0.11
129,432,420
51.84
21,667
19
128,205,949
99.05
1,230,040
0.95
129,435,989
51.84
18,098
This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.ecoraroyalties.com, as soon as practicable.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For further information
Ecora Royalties PLC
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Jason Gray - Company Secretary
Website:
www.ecoraroyalties.com
FTI Consulting
+44(0) 20 3727 1000
About Ecora
Ecora is a leading critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company.
Copper is at the core of our portfolio which also includes other commodities linked to the trend of electrification, energy transition, infrastructure renewal and urbanisation, digital infrastructure, robotics and energy security.
Our cash generative portfolio includes producing royalties and streams, and has a strong organic growth profile that is expected to generate substantial additional cash flow in the medium term.
We take a disciplined approach to investments and acquisitions, focusing on high quality opportunities, in established mining jurisdictions and with experienced management teams. These investments have the potential to deliver enhanced returns through life of mine extension and commodity price outperformance.
Our management team has a long and proven track record of originating, completing due diligence, innovatively structuring and completing accretive royalty and stream transactions in the critical minerals space.
We allocate capital prudently, with a focus on growth, maintaining a strong balance sheet and returns to shareholders.
Ecora's shares are listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ECOR) and trade on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:ECRAF).
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-royalties-plc-announces-agm-2026-voting-results-1173355