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WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
03.06.26 | 13:51
1,742 Euro
+2,96 % +0,050
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA ROYALTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA ROYALTIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6451,67518:30
1,6441,67618:30
ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2026 17:02 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ecora Royalties PLC Announces AGM 2026 - Voting Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 4 June 2026. In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting.

On 4 June 2026, the issued share capital of the Company was 261,732,553 ordinary shares of 2p each. 12,056,486 shares were held in Treasury, therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company was 249,676,067.

The total number of votes received on each resolution was as follows:

Resolution

Votes for

% of votes cast for

Votes against

% of votes cast against

Votes cast

Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital

Votes withheld

1

128,061,937

99.95

69,326

0.05

128,131,263

51.32

1,322,824

2

129,203,737

99.83

224,751

0.17

129,428,488

51.84

25,599

3

129,377,289

99.95

60,192

0.05

129,437,481

51.84

16,606

4

121,156,842

94.91

6,492,115

5.09

127,648,957

51.13

1,805,130

5

129,255,011

99.88

151,821

0.12

129,406,832

51.83

47,255

6

129,137,804

99.79

267,333

0.21

129,405,137

51.83

48,950

7

128,761,928

99.51

634,208

0.49

129,396,136

51.83

57,951

8

128,741,366

99.49

656,066

0.51

129,397,432

51.83

56,655

9

129,047,926

99.73

349,211

0.27

129,397,137

51.83

56,950

10

127,494,568

99.53

603,174

0.47

128,097,742

51.31

1,356,345

11

127,607,812

98.61

1,794,317

1.39

129,402,129

51.83

51,958

12

129,271,725

99.90

135,521

0.10

129,407,246

51.83

46,841

13

129,253,421

99.88

160,804

0.12

129,414,225

51.83

39,862

14

129,213,088

99.83

218,859

0.17

129,431,947

51.84

22,140

15

128,139,271

99.00

1,291,136

1.00

129,430,407

51.84

23,680

16

128,950,368

99.63

477,808

0.37

129,428,176

51.84

25,911

17

128,167,690

99.03

1,260,719

0.97

129,428,409

51.84

25,678

18

129,283,800

99.89

148,620

0.11

129,432,420

51.84

21,667

19

128,205,949

99.05

1,230,040

0.95

129,435,989

51.84

18,098

This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.ecoraroyalties.com, as soon as practicable.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information

Ecora Royalties PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecoraroyalties.com

FTI Consulting
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

+44(0) 20 3727 1000
ecoraroyalties@fticonsulting.com

About Ecora

Ecora is a leading critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company.

Copper is at the core of our portfolio which also includes other commodities linked to the trend of electrification, energy transition, infrastructure renewal and urbanisation, digital infrastructure, robotics and energy security.

Our cash generative portfolio includes producing royalties and streams, and has a strong organic growth profile that is expected to generate substantial additional cash flow in the medium term.

We take a disciplined approach to investments and acquisitions, focusing on high quality opportunities, in established mining jurisdictions and with experienced management teams. These investments have the potential to deliver enhanced returns through life of mine extension and commodity price outperformance.

Our management team has a long and proven track record of originating, completing due diligence, innovatively structuring and completing accretive royalty and stream transactions in the critical minerals space.

We allocate capital prudently, with a focus on growth, maintaining a strong balance sheet and returns to shareholders.

Ecora's shares are listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ECOR) and trade on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:ECRAF).

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-royalties-plc-announces-agm-2026-voting-results-1173355

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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