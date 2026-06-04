Ecora Royalties PLC Announces AGM 2026 - Voting Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 4 June 2026. In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting.

On 4 June 2026, the issued share capital of the Company was 261,732,553 ordinary shares of 2p each. 12,056,486 shares were held in Treasury, therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company was 249,676,067.

The total number of votes received on each resolution was as follows:

Resolution Votes for % of votes cast for Votes against % of votes cast against Votes cast Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital Votes withheld 1 128,061,937 99.95 69,326 0.05 128,131,263 51.32 1,322,824 2 129,203,737 99.83 224,751 0.17 129,428,488 51.84 25,599 3 129,377,289 99.95 60,192 0.05 129,437,481 51.84 16,606 4 121,156,842 94.91 6,492,115 5.09 127,648,957 51.13 1,805,130 5 129,255,011 99.88 151,821 0.12 129,406,832 51.83 47,255 6 129,137,804 99.79 267,333 0.21 129,405,137 51.83 48,950 7 128,761,928 99.51 634,208 0.49 129,396,136 51.83 57,951 8 128,741,366 99.49 656,066 0.51 129,397,432 51.83 56,655 9 129,047,926 99.73 349,211 0.27 129,397,137 51.83 56,950 10 127,494,568 99.53 603,174 0.47 128,097,742 51.31 1,356,345 11 127,607,812 98.61 1,794,317 1.39 129,402,129 51.83 51,958 12 129,271,725 99.90 135,521 0.10 129,407,246 51.83 46,841 13 129,253,421 99.88 160,804 0.12 129,414,225 51.83 39,862 14 129,213,088 99.83 218,859 0.17 129,431,947 51.84 22,140 15 128,139,271 99.00 1,291,136 1.00 129,430,407 51.84 23,680 16 128,950,368 99.63 477,808 0.37 129,428,176 51.84 25,911 17 128,167,690 99.03 1,260,719 0.97 129,428,409 51.84 25,678 18 129,283,800 99.89 148,620 0.11 129,432,420 51.84 21,667 19 128,205,949 99.05 1,230,040 0.95 129,435,989 51.84 18,098

This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.ecoraroyalties.com, as soon as practicable.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information

Ecora Royalties PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Jason Gray - Company Secretary Website: www.ecoraroyalties.com FTI Consulting

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis +44(0) 20 3727 1000

ecoraroyalties@fticonsulting.com

About Ecora

Ecora is a leading critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company.

Copper is at the core of our portfolio which also includes other commodities linked to the trend of electrification, energy transition, infrastructure renewal and urbanisation, digital infrastructure, robotics and energy security.

Our cash generative portfolio includes producing royalties and streams, and has a strong organic growth profile that is expected to generate substantial additional cash flow in the medium term.

We take a disciplined approach to investments and acquisitions, focusing on high quality opportunities, in established mining jurisdictions and with experienced management teams. These investments have the potential to deliver enhanced returns through life of mine extension and commodity price outperformance.

Our management team has a long and proven track record of originating, completing due diligence, innovatively structuring and completing accretive royalty and stream transactions in the critical minerals space.

We allocate capital prudently, with a focus on growth, maintaining a strong balance sheet and returns to shareholders.

Ecora's shares are listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ECOR) and trade on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:ECRAF).

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SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-royalties-plc-announces-agm-2026-voting-results-1173355