Our Bond, Inc.: Our Bond CEO to Participate in The Small Cap Showcase & WTR Insights, June 9, 2026

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Our Bond, Inc. ("Bond") (NASDAQ:OBAI), the creator of the world's first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced that members of its executive management team will participate in The Small Cap Showcase & WTR Insights, taking place on June 9, 2026, in New York City.

Representing the Company, Doron Kempel, Founder and CEO, will deliver a corporate presentation at 10:00 a.m. ET and will participate in one on one meetings with pre-qualified investors throughout the day.

The Small Cap Showcase & WTR Insights brings together executive management teams from approximately 20 micro and small cap companies across a diverse range of industries. This event provides a unique forum for discovering differentiated investment opportunities through company presentations, one on one meetings, industry insights, and networking opportunities.

For more information about The Small Cap Showcase & WTR Insights, please visit www.smallcapshowcase.com.

A live webcast of the Company's presentation will be available at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3167/54108

A replay of the presentation will be available following the event and may also be accessed through the Company's website under the Investor Relations section.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City - with command centers around the world - that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

OBAI@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Our Bond, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/our-bond-obai-ceo-to-participate-in-the-small-cap-showcase-and-wt-1173357