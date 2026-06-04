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WKN: A41RJS | ISIN: CA60256C2076 | Ticker-Symbol: WF60
Stuttgart
04.06.26 | 18:02
0,354 Euro
-0,56 % -0,002
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINDBIO THERAPEUTICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINDBIO THERAPEUTICS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3380,42618:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2026 17:18 Uhr
37 Leser
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MindBio Therapeutics Corp.: MindBio Launches Intox AI in Major Advancement for Drug Use Detection

  • 15 World firsts claimed by the Company in patent applications filed
  • Discoveries enhance MindBio's commercialization pipeline for the detection of neurologically active substances non-invasively, using Voice and AI.
  • MindBio is on track for delivery of its initial commercial prototype this quarter.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO; Frankfurt: WF6; OTCQB: MBQIF), (the "Company" or "MindBio"), a biotechnology company commercializing AI-driven voice analytics for drug and alcohol intoxication detection, is pleased to announce the Company has launched its lead commercial software Intox AI for validation and testing.

MindBio's enterprise solution for intoxication and fatigue detection, Intox AI enables new analytical capabilities to detect Cocaine, Cannabis, Alcohol, Psychedelics, Narcotic use and human fatigue from voice. Intox AI is a category changer in drug use and fatigue detection in high-risk industries where sobriety and alertness is an essential health and safety requirement that saves lives. The technology will be deployed to the Edge AI Kiosks that are due for initial prototype manufacturing completion shortly. The Company is targeting industries for commercialisation that have pressure to scale up drug and alcohol testing and where testing is mandated by regulators, such as the mining industry, aviation and construction, heavy transport, law enforcement and where high volume testing at scale for a variety of drugs and alcohol and human fatigue presents major challenges for management.

The current systems for drug and alcohol testing involve a mouth swab test and breathalyser. These tests are time consuming, costly on a per test basis, unhygienic and environmentally harmful due to the quantity of plastic use and waste disposal. MindBio's Voice AI solution aims to provide quick scanning for intoxication and removes these problems from legacy drug testing procedures. MindBio's solution aims to deliver enhanced efficiency and testing at scale, not possible with current systems.

The Company's CEO Justin Hanka said, "The launch of Intox AI is a significant advancement for drug and alcohol testing across a range of substances that effect human performance and safety. The Company is on track to deliver its first prototype testing kiosks shortly and is delighted the core software is ready for testing and validation".

For further information, please contact:

Justin Hanka, Chief Executive Officer
+61 433140886
justin@mindbiotherapeutics.com
www.mindbiotherapeutics.com

About MindBio Therapeutics Corp.

MindBio is a biotechnology company that is commercialising AI prediction technologies for drug and alcohol intoxication detection via voice analysis across a range of substances. The AI prediction model uses millions of data points analysed in real time and in seconds to predict intoxication and fatigue with remarkable accuracy, just by using the human voice. The Company is developing an enterprise platform including Edge-AI kiosks integrating bespoke hardware and software for the detection of drug and alcohol intoxication using the human voice and AI in a range of enterprise environments including the mining industry, aviation, construction and law enforcement.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

The press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to complete the Offering and option grants on the terms announced, and the development of its enterprise platform using voice and powered by AI for use in detecting drug and alcohol intoxication. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "budget," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "scheduled," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "to be," "could," "would," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: the risk that the Company may not be able to raise the gross proceeds of the Offering; the failure to obtain the final regulatory approval; and technical challenges in the development or deployment of its enterprise platform; general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and Australia; market volatility; and unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the information in this press release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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