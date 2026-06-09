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WKN: A41RJS | ISIN: CA60256C2076 | Ticker-Symbol: WF60
Stuttgart
09.06.26 | 12:19
0,260 Euro
-25,71 % -0,090
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINDBIO THERAPEUTICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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MINDBIO THERAPEUTICS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2600,43414:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2026 13:06 Uhr
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MindBio Therapeutics Corp.: MindBio Completes Manufacture and Delivery of First Prototype Edge AI Intoxication and Fatigue Detection Kiosks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO; Frankfurt: WF6; OTCQB: MBQIF), (the "Company" or "MindBio"), a biotechnology company commercializing AI-driven voice analytics for intoxication and fatigue detection, is pleased to announce the Company has completed the manufacture of and delivered its first prototype Edge AI Intoxication Detection Kiosks. The first prototypes are a hardware and software solution designed for office and industrial use to detect intoxication and fatigue and improve safety in the workplace.

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MindBio's Edge AI Kiosks Use Voice and AI to detect intoxication and fatigue.

The technology is designed to detect intoxication and fatigue from voice analysis and is powered by AI. The intoxication detection kiosks will now enter rigorous testing, model validation and data analysis in consultation with industry, speech experts and software engineers. The Company is targeting industries for commercialisation that have pressure to scale up drug and alcohol testing and where testing is mandated by regulators, such as the mining industry, aviation and construction, heavy transport, law enforcement and where high volume testing at scale for a variety of drugs and alcohol and human fatigue presents major challenges for management, is time consuming, physically invasive and expensive.

The Company's CEO Justin Hanka said, "The delivery of MindBio's first prototype model Edge AI intoxication and fatigue detection kiosks is a positive advancement for the Company in delivering useful solutions to detect intoxication and fatigue from voice".

For further information, please contact:

Justin Hanka, Chief Executive Officer
+61 433140886
justin@mindbiotherapeutics.com
www.mindbiotherapeutics.com

About MindBio Therapeutics Corp.

MindBio is a biotechnology company that is commercialising AI prediction technologies for drug and alcohol intoxication detection via voice analysis. The AI prediction model uses over 50 million data points to predict alcohol intoxication with remarkable accuracy, just by using the human voice. The Company is developing an enterprise platform including Edge-AI kiosks integrating bespoke hardware and software for the detection of drug and alcohol intoxication using the human voice and AI in a range of enterprise environments including the mining industry, aviation, construction and law enforcement.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

The press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to complete the Offering and option grants on the terms announced, and the development of its enterprise platform using voice and powered by AI for use in detecting drug and alcohol intoxication. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "budget," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "scheduled," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "to be," "could," "would," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: the risk that the Company may not be able to raise the gross proceeds of the Offering; the failure to obtain the final regulatory approval; and technical challenges in the development or deployment of its enterprise platform; general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and Australia; market volatility; and unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the information in this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0f91d9f-cca2-43d8-9f16-cde9d271bb8d.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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