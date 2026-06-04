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ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2026 18:38 Uhr
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Sokolove Law Now Taking Gabapentin Cases Linked to Dementia & Cognitive Decline

National Law Firm Investigates Whether Manufacturers Hid the Risks of Gabapentin Use

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Sokolove Law, one of the nation's leading personal injury and mass tort law firms, announced today that it is now accepting cases from patients who developed dementia or experienced significant cognitive decline after long-term use of gabapentin (Neurontin).

Gabapentin is one of the most widely prescribed medications in the United States. While it is FDA-approved to treat certain types of nerve pain and seizures, it's also commonly prescribed off-label for conditions like back pain and migraines.

However, emerging research has raised serious concerns about a potential link between prolonged gabapentin use and cognitive impairment - including memory loss, confusion, and dementia.

Lawsuits allege that Pfizer, the drug's manufacturer, failed to adequately warn patients and physicians about these risks.

"Millions of Americans have been prescribed gabapentin, often for years, trusting that it was safe," said Ricky LeBlanc, Managing Attorney at Sokolove Law. "If ongoing research confirms that gabapentin can contribute to cognitive decline, patients and their families deserve clear answers about what was known, when it was known, and who should be held accountable."

Sokolove Law is currently reviewing potential cases involving individuals who took gabapentin for an extended period and subsequently received a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

Affected patients and their families can receive a free, no-obligation case review to see if they may be able to take legal action. There is no cost to speak with the firm, and clients pay nothing unless compensation is secured on their behalf.

About Sokolove Law

Sokolove Law is a national personal injury law firm headquartered in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Since 1979, the firm has helped people across the U.S. pursue justice and compensation in cases involving mesothelioma, birth injury, sexual abuse, nursing home neglect, and dangerous pharmaceuticals and devices, securing over $10 billion total. By helping clients nationwide, Sokolove Law aims to make the legal system accessible to everyone. Learn more at www.sokolovelaw.com.

Media Contact:
Audrey Fisher
Audrey@SokoloveLaw.com

SOURCE: Sokolove Law



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sokolove-law-now-taking-gabapentin-cases-linked-to-dementia-and-1173367

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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