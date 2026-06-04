THEON International PLC: Result of Annual General Meeting 2026 (AGM) and Declaration of Dividend for Financial Year 2025

PRESS RELEASE
Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)
04 June 2026 - Theon International Plc (THEON) announces that its AGM held earlier today all resolutions were approved and agenda items adopted, including the declaration of dividends for the year 2025 as given below:
Total Amount: €24,373,639.95
Amount per Share: €0.31 per share
Ex-dividend Date: 18 June 2026
Record Date: 19 June 2026
Payment Date: 26 June 2026
For payment details and more information, you may contact Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A at corporatebrokerage@rabobank.com.
For further information on the contents of the AGM, please visit the following link: https://theon.com/en/investors/shareholder-information/general-meetings
For inquiries, please contact:
|Investor Relations
Nikos Malesiotis
E-Mail: ir@theon.com
Tel: +30 210 6772290
|Media Contact
Elli Michou
E-Mail: press@theon.com
Tel: +30 210 6728610
About THEON GROUP
THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 250,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 72 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ????? ????RNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.
www.theon.com
Attachment
- Theon 2026 AGM Results and Dividend Declaration