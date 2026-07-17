London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Edison issues report on Theon International (AMS: THEON).

Theon International is a leading European developer and manufacturer of customisable night vision and thermal imaging systems for military and security applications with a global footprint spanning 72 countries. Having built a leading position in man-portable night vision, the company is now broadening into platform-based optronics and digital man-portable products, supported by an active M&A programme and structurally rising defence demand. Theon's Q126 trading update included a reiteration of mid-term and FY26 guidance with revenues this year of €570-600m along with mid-20s adjusted EBIT margins. Our unchanged valuation approach now suggests €35.3 per share, broadly unchanged from €36.4 previously.

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Source: Edison Group