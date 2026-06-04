Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) has closed on its previously announced new $1.1 billion senior secured Term Loan B due 2033 (the "Term Loan B") bearing interest at SOFR (with a SOFR floor of 0.00%) plus 2.50%. Cimpress' prior Term Loan B due 2028 has been repaid and terminated in conjunction with this transaction, which was approximately net leverage neutral on a pro-forma basis, as previously disclosed.

After giving effect to the transaction, Cimpress' debt structure primarily consists of a $250 million secured revolving credit facility now maturing in 2031 (currently undrawn), the new Term Loan B, and $525 million aggregate principal amount of 7.375% senior notes due 2032.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) helps millions of businesses build brands, stand out and grow via customized physical marketing products and branded merchandise. Founded in 1995, Cimpress has become the global leader in web-to-print mass customization, delivering high-quality, affordable customized physical products quickly and conveniently, even in very low quantities. Cimpress brands include VistaPrint, WIRmachenDRUCK, Pixartprinting, Pens.com, BuildASign, druck.at, Drukwerkdeal, easyflyer, Exaprint, Packstyle, Printi, Tradeprint and BoxUp. To learn more, visit https://www.cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Meredith Burns

ir@cimpress.com

Media Relations:

Sara Litwiller

mediarelations@cimpress.com