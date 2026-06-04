Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (the "Company" or "Valkea") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Beacon Securities Limited ("Beacon") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents to be formed (together with Beacon, the "Agents"), in connection with a "best efforts" private placement of up to 20,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $0.40 per Common Share (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $8,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined herein).

In addition, the Company has granted the Agents an option (the "Agents' Option") exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date (as defined herein) to sell up to an additional 5,000,000 Common Shares at the Issue Price for additional gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration and development at the Company's properties in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Common Shares issuable under the Offering will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in each of the provinces of Canada, and/or other qualifying jurisdictions, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (collectively, the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption").

There is an offering document dated June 4, 2026 related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://valkea.ca/. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Company has agreed to pay to the Agents a cash fee of 6.0% (reduced to 3.0% on certain orders) of the gross proceeds of the Offering, and to issue to the Agents compensation options entitling the Agents to purchase a number of Common Shares equal to 6.0% (reduced to 3.0% on certain orders) of the Common Shares issued in connection with the Offering, at a price of $0.60, for a term of 12 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or about June 16, 2026 (the "Closing Date"), and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the conditional acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). As the Offering is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will not be subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Valkea Resources

Valkea Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on a portfolio of properties in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland. It is developing a proprietary regional geological model and will employ a proven exploration methodology to systematically generate and progress gold and base metals targets with potential to become high quality mines of the future.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited; statements about the Offering (including the completion of the Offering on the terms and timeline as announced or at all, and the use of proceeds of the Offering), and statements as to management's expectations and intentions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of required approvals; the price of metals; and the Company's ability to obtain nancing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to: the Company's early stage of development; the fluctuation of the price of metals; the availability of additional funding as and when required; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the timing and ability to maintain and, where necessary, obtain necessary permits and licenses; the uncertainty in geologic, hydrological, metallurgical and geotechnical studies and opinions; infrastructure risks, including access to water and power; environmental risks and hazards; risks associated with negative operating cash flow; and risks associated with dilution. For a further discussion of risks relevant to the Company, see the Company's other public disclosure documents.

Although management has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There is no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as, and to the extent required by, applicable securities laws.

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Source: Valkea Resources Corp.