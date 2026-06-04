Aeon Acquisition I Corp. Announces Closing of $125 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Aeon Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company") today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one Class A ordinary share, one redeemable warrant to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share subject to certain adjustments, and one right to receive one-fourth (1/4) of one Class A ordinary share upon consummation of the Company's initial business combination.

The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "AESPU" on June 3, 2026. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares, warrants and rights will be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "AESP," "AESPW," and "AESPR," respectively.

Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering and a simultaneous private placement of units, $125,000,000 (or $10.00 per unit sold in the public offering) was placed in the Company's trust account.

Chardan acted as lead underwriter for the offering. D. Boral Capital LLC ("D. Boral") acted as co-lead underwriter, and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, acted as co-manager for the offering. Loeb & Loeb LLP served as legal advisor to the Company. Kamps Legal, P.C. served as legal advisor to Chardan. Paul Hastings LLP served as legal advisor to D. Boral.

A registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-294963) (the "Registration Statement") relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 2, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting: (i) Chardan, 1 Penn Plaza, Suite 4800, New York, New York 10119, by email at: prospectus@chardan.com; (ii) D. Boral Capital, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by email at: dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com; or (iii) the Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aeon Acquisition I Corp.

Aeon Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds and the search for an initial business combination. The forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated or that the Company will consummate an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and related prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Aeon Acquisition I Corp.

Demetrios Mallios

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: 888-273-3040

Email: aesp@aeonacquisitioncorp.com

SOURCE: Aeon Acquisition I Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/aeon-acquisition-i-corp.-announces-closing-of-125-million-initial-pu-1173536