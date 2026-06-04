Marketing Worldwide Corp. and Media Fusion, Inc. Execute Definitive Agreement to Reposition MWWC as a Global Media, AI, and Brand Partnership Platform

The transaction is designed to transition MWWC from dormancy to an active operating company focused on global media transactions, AI-powered monetization, and international growth.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Marketing Worldwide Corp. (OTCID:MWWC) ("MWWC") and Media Fusion, Inc. ("MFI") today announced the execution of a definitive agreement bringing Media Fusion's global media, brand-partnership, and AI-driven operating platform into MWWC. The transaction provides the structural foundation for MWWC to exit dormancy and move forward as an active public company focused on global media transactions, AI-powered monetization, and international business development.

For an extended period, MWWC remained largely inactive. With this agreement now in place, the Company believes it has reached a clear turning point. The objective is direct: build a real operating business across media and technology, execute with discipline, and create a company shareholders can respect and follow with confidence.

Through the contributed Media Fusion platform, MWWC gains access to a global distribution and brand-activation footprint built over decades, reaching nearly 3 billion consumers worldwide, more than 850 FAST channels, and connected television and digital touchpoints spanning North America, EMEA, MENA, APAC, Africa, and Latin America. The operating model is designed to work across broadcast and streaming, digital and social, experiential and data, and commerce and merchandising, creating multiple potential revenue streams across content integration, live events, subscriptions, merchandising, micro-content, and direct-response channels.

Artificial intelligence is a central component of the Company's forward strategy. Media Fusion has been actively integrating an enterprise AI stack across strategy, workflow, monetization, and communications, anchored by Zenith Mind OS and supported by relationships across advanced AI systems and proprietary tools. Management intends to apply AI across media planning, audience targeting, business development, transaction flow, strategic communications, and revenue optimization. The Company's broader view is that the future of global media will be transacted, distributed, and optimized through AI. Building on that premise from the outset creates a structural advantage.

The platform is being led by Robert Blagman, a globally recognized media executive and strategic operator who has spent more than four decades building and monetizing scalable media, commerce, and distribution systems across more than 50 countries. Over the course of his career, Blagman has generated more than $1 billion in global billings and helped develop distribution ecosystems reaching more than 2.8 billion consumers worldwide. His background includes senior leadership roles at Katz Communications, KCOP-TV Los Angeles, and The Walt Disney Company, as well as co-founding and scaling several Shopping TV networks in Eastern Europe, and creating, distributing, and managing brand sales for NBC's highly successful Poker After Dark across legacy television and digital platforms.

Robert Blagman, who is expected to lead the next phase of execution, stated:

"MWWC has been quiet for a long time. That changes today. With Media Fusion coming into the platform, we step into a new chapter with purpose, discipline, and real ambition. The road will not be easy, and I am not going to pretend otherwise. I am fully committed to building a media and AI company that is solid, scalable, and something shareholders will be proud to own."

Blagman added:

"Artificial intelligence is not a side note to our strategy. It is the operating layer. We are actively working to connect AI technology, including our work with ZenithMind OS and other advanced tools and services, to the real mechanics of media transactions, monetization, audience development, and global execution. That is where I believe meaningful value will be created."

He continued:

"I have spent more than four decades building media, commerce, and distribution platforms on a global basis. From broadcast and television sales to shopping networks, brand partnerships, and large-scale media execution, I have always believed in building beyond the expected. I proudly push into the future on a global scale, and I continue to break through the ordinary into the extraordinary. I look forward to taking the reins and leading the way I have led for decades."

Blagman concluded:

"We will maintain an open dialogue with the public and let action answer the rest. There will always be skeptics. We will answer them through execution, discipline, and results."

The Company expects to make additional announcements in the near future regarding specific partnerships, contracts, AI initiatives, media developments, and global strategic relationships. Management emphasized that execution of the definitive agreement is an important milestone, but only the beginning of a broader operating plan built around disciplined execution, business development, capital formation, and strategic rollout.

About Marketing Worldwide Corp. (OTC:MWWC)

Marketing Worldwide Corp. is a publicly quoted company on the OTC Markets under the symbol MWWC. Through its new strategic direction, the Company is working to build an active operating platform focused on global media, AI-driven advertising and monetization, brand partnerships, and international growth initiatives.

About Media Fusion, Inc.

Media Fusion, Inc. is a global media and business development platform focused on brand partnerships, strategic media initiatives, content-driven opportunities, AI-supported business systems, and growth across multiple international markets, with a distribution network reaching nearly 3 billion consumers worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated growth, future partnerships, contracts, AI initiatives, media developments, global expansion, management plans, shareholder value, and the expected benefits of the definitive agreement. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Investor / Media Contact

Robert Blagman

Chief Executive Officer / Chief AI Officer

Robert.Blagman@mediafusionintl.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-blagman-44036b/

SOURCE: Marketing Worldwide Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/marketing-worldwide-corp.-otc-mwwc-and-media-fusion-inc.-execute-definitive-agreement-to-1173575