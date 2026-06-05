Redwood AI Corp.: Redwood AI Files Provisional Patent Application for Reactosphere Optimization Module Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(OTCQB:RDWCF)(Frankfurt:Y0N, WKN: A422EZ) ("Redwood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for technology related to an optimization module within Reactosphere, titled "Method of Chemical Experimental Optimization with Predictive-Accuracy-Based Sample-Size Planning." The filing represents an important step in protecting technology designed to support experimental planning, model-guided chemical optimization, and more efficient decision-making in chemistry-focused research and development activities.

The provisional patent application supports Redwood's intellectual property portfolio and relates to technology designed to address a practical challenge in chemical experimentation, namely determining how much initial experimental data may be needed before a predictive model can provide useful guidance. In many chemistry research and development activities, researchers must decide how many experiments to run based on available time, materials, cost, or laboratory capacity. Redwood's technology is designed to support a more structured approach by helping estimate whether a proposed experimental plan is likely to generate enough data to support reliable model-guided optimization.

The invention is intended to work as part of an integrated experimental planning and optimization workflow. At a general level, the technology aims to help researchers define an experimental space, plan an initial set of experiments, evaluate the expected usefulness of the resulting data, and then use experimental results to guide future recommendations. This approach is designed to help research teams make better use of laboratory resources by providing clearer insight into whether an experimental plan is likely to support meaningful predictive modelling before significant time and materials are committed.

By incorporating predictive-accuracy-based sample-size planning, Redwood believes the technology may help users avoid underpowered experimental plans that can lead to weaker model performance and less reliable recommendations. The system is designed to support situations where a researcher has a target level of predictive confidence and needs to estimate the number of experiments required, as well as situations where a researcher has a fixed experimental budget and needs to understand the likely modelling limitations of that dataset.

Redwood believes the technology may be applicable across a range of chemistry-driven industries, including pharmaceutical development, specialty chemicals, materials science, and defense-related chemistry applications where efficient experimental decision-making is important. The Company views the filing as part of its broader strategy to build and protect a differentiated AI-powered chemistry platform that supports practical, real-world research and development workflows.

"Chemical optimization can be one of the most time-consuming and resource-intensive parts of research and development. This patent filing is intended to protect technology designed to help researchers make better decisions before and during experimentation by connecting experimental planning with model-guided optimization. We believe this capability can strengthen Reactosphere's value as a practical platform for chemistry teams seeking to reduce unnecessary experimentation, improve the quality of their data, and move toward better outcomes more efficiently," said Louis Dron, CEO of Redwood AI.

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform is designed to enable faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

ON BEHALF OF REDWOOD AI CORP.,

"Louis Dron"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Louis Dron

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 530 8488

investors@redwoodai.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "potential" and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the filing of the patent application, the potential benefits and use cases of the new technology, and the development and potential deployment of the AI-powered Platform generally. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking information inherently involves risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Redwood AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redwood-ai-files-provisional-patent-application-for-reactosphere-1173416