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WKN: 866933 | ISIN: JP3343200006 | Ticker-Symbol: SJ8
Tradegate
04.06.26 | 20:15
5,022 Euro
+2,74 % +0,134
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
SANRIO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANRIO CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9295,00904.06.
4,9065,02904.06.
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2026 00:50 Uhr
242 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Goose Creek Candle Company: The Hello Kitty Goose Creek Candle Collection

Eight New Hello Kitty-Inspired 3-Wick Candles Launch Exclusively at GooseCreek.com

LIBERTY, KY / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Goose Creek is thrilled to announce the launch of its all-new Hello Kitty Candle Collection, inspired by the globally beloved Sanrio icon whose timeless charm and signature bow have delighted fans for generations. This adorable collaboration blends sweet nostalgia, cozy comfort, and playful elegance into a collectible fragrance experience designed to brighten every space.

Inspired by Hello Kitty's whimsical world, the collection captures the comforting joy of friendship, self-expression, and everyday sweetness through beautifully crafted home fragrances. From sugary strawberry-inspired scents to soft vanilla notes and calming earthy matcha accords, each candle transforms familiar Hello Kitty aesthetics into an immersive sensory experience that feels both nostalgic and modern.

Designed to spark joy while bringing playful charm into the home, the Hello Kitty Goose Creek collection was created to feel irresistibly cute, collectible, and display-worthy while delivering the premium fragrance quality Goose Creek fans know and love. With charming packaging, playful details, and comforting scent stories, the collection invites fans to create cozy moments filled with warmth and happiness.

Jordan Meece, Chief Marketing Officer at Goose Creek, shares the inspiration behind the collaboration:

"We wanted this collection to feel like stepping into a world of comfort, sweetness, and nostalgia. Hello Kitty has such an iconic and emotional connection with fans across generations, and we loved translating that feeling into fragrance. Every candle was designed to feel playful, comforting, and collectible while creating moments people genuinely want to share."

Since 1998, Goose Creek has remained committed to crafting high-quality, clean-burning candles that transform the atmosphere of any room. With the Hello Kitty Candle Collection, customers can expect the same long-lasting performance and richly layered fragrance experience Goose Creek is known for, now wrapped in the irresistibly charming world of Hello Kitty and her friends.

The full Hello Kitty Goose Creek candle collection includes eight new 3-Wick Candles:

  • Hello Kitty - Baked Apple, Cinnamon Sugar, Butter Pastry & Creamy Vanilla

  • Hello Kitty and Friends - Cherry Blossom Petals, Juicy Peach, Creamy Milk & Whipped Vanilla

  • My Melody - Sun-Ripened Strawberries, Juicy Peach, Spun Sugar & Vanilla Cream

  • Kuromi - Blue Raspberry, Zesty Lemonade, Sweet Sugar & Sweet Vanilla

  • Cinnamoroll - Juicy Peach, Creamy Coconut Milk, Mochi Dough & Warm Sugar

  • Pompompurin - Sweet Strawberries, Earthy Matcha & Sugared Vanilla

  • Pochacco - Banana Blossom, Orange Blossom, Tropical Flowers & Soft Vanilla

  • Keroppi - Golden Pear, Warm Honey Drizzle, Brown Sugar & Vanilla Bean

The Hello Kitty Goose Creek Candle Collection launched exclusively at www.goosecreek.com on May 18, 2026. Fans are encouraged to shop early, as this limited-edition release is expected to sell quickly. Stay connected with Goose Creek and Hello Kitty on social media for launch updates, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes looks at the collection.

ABOUT SANRIO:

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody, Kuromi, LittleTwinStars, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, gudetama, Aggretsuko, Chococat, Badtz-Maru and Keroppi. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

Contact Information

Alexandra Clouspy
Goose Creek Candles, LLC.
alexandraclouspy@goosecreek.com
(606) 787-1288

SOURCE: Goose Creek Candle Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-hello-kittyr-goose-creek-candle-collection-1173574

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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