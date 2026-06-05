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WKN: A3CRGD | ISIN: CA09607B2021 | Ticker-Symbol: 5WP0
Frankfurt
04.06.26 | 15:33
0,104 Euro
-9,57 % -0,011
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
BLUE STAR GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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BLUE STAR GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1180,13604.06.
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5-Tage-Chart
BLUE STAR GOLD
BLUE STAR GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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BLUE STAR GOLD CORP0,104-9,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.