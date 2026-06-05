Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - A live onstage interaction between AGIBOT's full-size humanoid robots and IDC CEO Lorenzo emerged as one of the defining moments of IDC Directions Beijing 2026, underscoring how quickly embodied intelligence is moving from research into real-world deployment.





AGIBOT Takes Center Stage with Human-Machine Dialogue at Beijing Summit 2026

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Held at the Regent Beijing, the opening session featured AGIBOT humanoid robots A2 and A3 alongside Lorenzo in a live exchange exploring the rapid evolution of robotics, Physical AI, and China's expanding influence on the future of intelligent systems. Blending live interaction, robotics performance, and executive discussion, the presentation offered attendees a firsthand look at how humanoid robotics is transitioning from experimental technology into operational reality.

The appearance reflected a broader theme throughout IDC Directions Beijing 2026: artificial intelligence is entering a new phase where enterprise execution, operational integration, and physical-world applications are becoming central to the global technology agenda.





AGIBOT Takes Center Stage with Human-Machine Dialogue at Beijing Summit 2026

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During the presentation, Lorenzo highlighted China's booming robotics ecosystem and AGIBOT's leadership. He noted that amid an 800% global market growth last year, AGIBOT shipped more humanoid robots in 2025 than any other company worldwide. Emphasizing the industry's rapid shift from experimentation to commercial deployment, Lorenzo concluded: "The question is whether you can afford to make any serious technology decision in 2026 without understanding what is happening in this country."





AGIBOT Takes Center Stage with Human-Machine Dialogue at Beijing Summit 2026

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As the sole enterprise invited to present, Wang Chuang, Partner at AGIBOT, delivered a keynote speech titled "Ushering in a New Era of Embodied AI Productivity." He systematically outlined the "X-Y-Z Curve" of embodied AI industry development, a pioneering concept proposed by AGIBOT. He pointed out that in 2026, the industry will transition from the X Curve (Development and Exploration Phase) to the Y Curve (Deployment and Growth Phase), officially marking the inaugural year of the deployment era. At this stage, robots will begin to truly work autonomously, serving as the starting point for future explosive growth.

Currently, AGIBOT is actively driving the large-scale deployment of its robots across seven major productivity scenarios. These cover industrial loading and unloading, industrial material handling, logistics sorting, guiding and shopping assistance, retail service stations, security inspection, and commercial/industrial cleaning. By doing so, AGIBOT is providing a "Chinese Model" and "AGIBOT Speed" for the global development of the embodied AI industry, ushering in a new era of productivity value creation driven by real-world deployment.

IDC Directions Beijing 2026 brought together global technology leaders to examine how AI is rapidly evolving from digital capability into physical, real-world intelligence.

About AGIBOT

AGIBOT builds world-leading general-purpose embodied robots and their application ecosystems by pioneering the fusion and innovation of AI and robotics. AGIBOT was established in February 2023 with a founding team of seasoned industry experts, including core executives from global technology leaders and top AI scientists, bringing together deep technical expertise, comprehensive management experience, and extensive industrial resources.

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Source: Proexpo Communications Limited