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WKN: A422LU | ISIN: CNE100007F98 | Ticker-Symbol: B580
Frankfurt
05.06.26 | 08:55
4,500 Euro
-5,46 % -0,260
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.06.2026 08:24 Uhr
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.: Lead Intelligent × OPPO: Enabling the "Crease-Free Folding" Breakthrough Through Chip-Level Precision Manufacturing

WUXI, China, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In foldable smartphones, the ultimate competitive frontier is no longer the display itself-but the microscopic support structures hidden beneath it. Recently, Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as Lead Intelligent) partnered with global device manufacturer OPPO to jointly advance a breakthrough manufacturing solution: the cross-industry introduction of chip-level 3D printing technology into the production of foldable smartphone hinge structures.

This foundational innovation-one that moves beyond the limits of conventional mechanical machining-has become a core enabling technology supporting the "crease-free folding" experience targeted for the OPPO Find N6. At the same time, it opens new possibilities for precision manufacturing across the global consumer-electronics industry.

Crossing a Microscopic Manufacturing Threshold

When Conventional Machining Approaches Its Physical Limits

In recent years, foldable smartphones have entered a phase of rapid global expansion. Yet the visible screen crease remains one of the most persistent barriers to improving user experience.

Why is the crease so difficult to eliminate? Within the extremely constrained structural space of a foldable smartphone, even micron-level dimensional deviations that are invisible to the naked eye can accumulate after thousands of folding cycles and ultimately manifest as visible surface deformation on the display.

Traditional machining and polishing processes are now approaching their physical precision limits, making further step-change improvements in surface flatness increasingly difficult to achieve.

To overcome this industry-wide microscopic constraint, Lead Intelligent and OPPO moved beyond conventional process pathways by introducing a micron-scale additive manufacturing solution-a technology typically reserved for semiconductor and chip fabrication environments.

Using this approach, key hinge components can be reconstructed at the micron scale, enabling the deposition of an ultra-uniform polymer support layer precisely matched to the hinge surface geometry. This engineered micro-support structure provides controlled stress release during repeated folding cycles, creating the mechanical foundation required for a genuinely crease-minimized folding experience and marking an important step toward the next generation of foldable-device structural design.

Industrial Synergy

Driving the Evolution of Advanced Manufacturing Through Foundational Innovation

Lead Intelligent's ability to precisely control the microscopic spreading behavior of single-layer polymer materials across hinge substrates reflects long-term technological accumulation in high-end equipment engineering and precision manufacturing. It also represents the outcome of deep collaborative engagement with OPPO across product architecture and structural-design development.

Together, the two companies overcame major technical barriers in ultra-high-precision three-dimensional contour detection and hardware integration. Through thousands of rounds of joint optimization across critical process parameters, the partners ultimately enabled this advanced manufacturing technology to achieve scalable validation in real commercial production scenarios, marking a decisive transition from proof-of-concept capability to industrial deployment.

By challenging conventional manufacturing boundaries and seeking solutions at the microscopic scale, the collaboration between Lead Intelligent and OPPO represents more than a targeted engineering upgrade addressing foldable-device hinge performance. It signals a broader step forward in China's capabilities in foundational materials engineering and precision manufacturing technologies.

Looking ahead, Lead Intelligent will continue advancing into the most technically demanding frontiers of advanced manufacturing, deepening collaboration with leading partners across the industrial value chain and accelerating the transition of next-generation laboratory-stage technologies into high-end industrial applications. Through these efforts, Lead Intelligent aims to provide a stronger technological foundation supporting collaborative innovation across the global advanced-manufacturing ecosystem.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lead-intelligent-O-oppo-enabling-the-crease-free-folding-breakthrough-through-chip-level-precision-manufacturing-302792421.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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