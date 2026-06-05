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WKN: A2DRX6 | ISIN: SE0009697220 | Ticker-Symbol: EED5
Frankfurt
05.06.26 | 08:04
8,070 Euro
+0,25 % +0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1808,33009:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2026 08:45 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Enea AB: Enea appoints Sophie Reinius as Chief Financial Officer

Enea AB is pleased to announce the appointment of Sophie Reinius as Chief Financial Officer. She will join the company in the fourth quarter of 2026 and succeed Ulf Stigberg, who has decided to step down.

"I am delighted to welcome Sophie Reinius to Enea. Her broad background across tech-driven industries such as SaaS, infrastructure, and telecommunications will further strengthen our ability to execute our strategy. Sophie combines strong financial expertise with solid experience in acquisitions, legal affairs, and operational development. Her international experience and strong leadership make her exceptionally well suited for this important role," says Teemu Salmi, President and CEO of Enea.

Sophie Reinius holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a Master of Laws and brings more than 20 years of experience from large international technology companies. She currently serves as CFO and Acting CEO of Formpipe. Prior to that, she was Group CFO of Arelion and Coromatic Group, and CFO of Net4Mobility. She has also held various positions at Microsoft, Philips and Schneider Electric.

"I am honored to be appointed CFO of Enea. The company is a global leader with a strong purpose, a clear strategy, and a proven ability to evolve in a changing environment. I look forward to joining the team and supporting the continued execution of the strategy, driving profitable growth, and creating long-term value for customers, employees, and shareholders," says Sophie Reinius.

Ulf Stigberg will remain in the role of CFO until Sophie Reinius assumes the position.

Contact
Teemu Salmi, President and Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: teemu.salmi@enea.com

About Enea

Enea is a global specialist in advanced telecom and cybersecurity software, with a vision to make the world's communication safer and more efficient. Through continuous innovation, Enea's solutions help secure, optimize, and monetize communication services. The company serves over 300 customers in more than 100 countries, including telecom operators, communication platform providers, cybersecurity vendors, and government organizations. Every day, more than 3 billion people rely on Enea software for seamless connectivity between people, businesses, and connected devices. Enea is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

To learn more, visit www.enea.com

Enea is required to make the information in this press release public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:46 a.m. on June 5, 2026.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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