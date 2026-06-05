Diamyd Medical AB (publ): Diamyd Medical provides update on ongoing Activities

Diamyd Medical today announced that it, as part of an ongoing strategic review, has received several proposals from external parties, including formal non-binding Letters of Intent, as well as invitations to invest into various business opportunities. Whilst implementing several cost reduction steps, the Company is structuring its approach for evaluating these opportunities with the aim to maximize value for its shareholders.

"Considering the shock with the yet unexplained failure of our Phase-3 study with retogatein, which brought a dramatic fall in the Company's share value, times are now exciting, while efforts are ongoing to visualize and use the Company's quite valuable assets in the best possible way", says Anders Essen-Moller, that since April has taken over the role as CEO of the Company.

Key assets and operations of the Company are not limited to:

A public listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Approximately 20,000 shareholders

Ownership of a GMP-approved biomanufacturing facility in Umeå, Sweden, with capabilities supporting contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) activities. The Company is also engaged in discussions regarding a potential sales of the facility.

Retogatein (rhGAD65), a clinical-stage immunotherapy candidate with orphan and fast track designation for Stage 3 type 1 diabetes. The safety profile of retogatein has been evaluated in more than 1,000 individuals with Stage 1, 2 and 3 type 1 diabetes and LADA, although pivotal Phase 3 studies did not achieve their primary efficacy endpoints in Stage 3 type 1 diabetes. A comprehensive data package is associated with this asset.

Patents

An expected cash position of approximately SEK 225 million at the end of this calendar year, as previously announced

In addition to the above, Diamyd is pleased to have reappointed its previous CFO - Anna Styrud - as an interim CFO starting on June 29th, 2026.

The Company will provide updates as appropriate and in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements.

About Diamyd Medical

Diamyd Medical is a Swedish biotechnology company focused on precision medicine approaches for type 1 diabetes and biological manufacturing. The company's investigational drug candidate retogatein, based on recombinant GAD65, was evaluated in the Phase 3 DIAGNODE-3 trial in recent-onset type 1 diabetes. The Company has established a facility for manufacturing of biological products in Umeå, Sweden. Diamyd Medical's B share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DMYD B. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Essen-Möller, CEO

E-mail: anders.essen-moller@diamyd.com

Diamyd Medical AB (publ)

Box 7349, SE-103 90 Stockholm, Sweden. Phone: +46 8 661 00 26

E-mail: info@diamyd.com Org. nr: 556242-3797 Website: https://www.diamyd.com

The information was provided by the contact person above, for publication on 08.30 CET, June 5, 2026.