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WKN: A40PU4 | ISIN: FI4000577192 | Ticker-Symbol: H4N
München
05.06.26 | 08:01
4,740 Euro
-2,27 % -0,110
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLAR FOODS OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLAR FOODS OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8004,86010:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2026 08:30 Uhr
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Solar Foods Oyj: Solar Foods receives an order for Solein in the United States

Solar Foods Oyj, press release 5 June 2026 at 9.30 EEST

Solar Foods receives an order for Solein® in the United States

Solar Foods has received an order for Solein® from an innovative lifestyle company in the United States. The customer has made the order for product development of consumer products made with Solein, and the final products are aimed to become available for consumers in the United States.

Solar Foods is commercialising Solein in the United States, focusing first on the Health & Performance nutrition market. The company is working with numerous customers, and the first consumer product made with Solein recently became available in the United States. Before the US, Solein-powered products have already been available for consumers in Singapore.

Solein can replace traditional proteins like dairy and egg yolk in a variety of products and product categories. It excels as an ingredient in different health & performance nutrition products, offering customers a highly versatile ingredient with exceptional nutrition and functionality, and neutral taste, while drastically reducing environmental impact. Produced via an innovative gas fermentation method, an efficient and scalable technology, Solein can address the significant global protein supply challenge while minimizing the risk for supply restraints and price volatility.

Compared to other protein sources like soy, pea or whey, Solein is nutritionally unique, as it combines the best qualities of animal- and plant-based proteins. Animal-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, soy-free, and non-GMO, Solein has all 9 essential amino acids without cholesterol or saturated fats. Solein contains 10% nutritious fiber, as well as iron and vitamin B12, which plant-based proteins lack.

Media inquiries:

Maria Rämö, Communications Manager, maria.ramo@solarfoods.com, tel. +358 10 579 3283

Images for editorial use: www.solarfoods.com/media

Certified Advisor

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

What is Solein?
Solein is an all-purpose protein grown with the air we breathe: The unique bioprocess takes a single microbe, one of the billion different ones found in nature, and grows it by fermenting it using air and electricity. Solein is a nutritionally rich and versatile ingredient which can replace protein virtually in any food. Solein can also be used as a fortifier to complement the nutritional profile of various foods: it can be a source of iron, fibre and B vitamins, and it can also bring different techno-functionalities into food products. Learn more at www.solein.com.

About Solar Foods
Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at solarfoods.com and investors.solarfoods.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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