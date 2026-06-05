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WKN: A2JE48 | ISIN: US26210C1045 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Q5
Tradegate
04.06.26 | 14:50
23,655 Euro
+1,00 % +0,235
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DROPBOX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DROPBOX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,16023,45010:03
23,16023,45010:03
DZ Bank
05.06.2026 09:11 Uhr
285 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dropbox: Mit schlauer Cloud-Technologie und starken Zahlen in die Zukunft

Dropbox: Mit schlauer Cloud-Technologie und starken Zahlen in die Zukunft


Der Cloud-Pionier Dropbox überrascht im ersten Quartal 2026 mit robusten Geschäftszahlen und einer erhöhten Jahresprognose. Durch die clevere Integration von Künstlicher Intelligenz wandelt sich das Unternehmen zunehmend vom reinen Speicheranbieter zum unverzichtbaren digitalen Assistenten.

Solide Quartalszahlen übertreffen die Erwartungen

Am 07. Mai 2026 präsentierte Dropbox seinen Bericht für das erste Quartal und konnte die Analysten an der Börse positiv überraschen. Der Umsatz lag bei 629,5 Millionen US-Dollar, was zwar nur einem leichten Wachstum entspricht, die Prognosen der Experten jedoch klar übertraf. Besonders erfreulich für Anleger ist der bereinigte Gewinn pro Aktie, der mit 0,76 US-Dollar deutlich über den erwarteten 0,70 US-Dollar lag. Auch die operative Gewinnmarge glänzte mit beachtlichen 40,1 Prozent, was die hohe Profitabilität des Geschäftsmodells unterstreicht. Entgegen der eigenen Befürchtungen im Vorfeld stieg zudem die Zahl der zahlenden Nutzer auf knapp 18,1 Millionen an, was die Treue der Kundschaft in einem hart umkämpften Markt belegt.





Endlos Turbo Long 18,4123 open end: Basiswert Dropbox Inc

DQ0RR8
DZ BANK: Geld 05.06. 09:04:27, Brief 05.06. 09:04:27
0,74 EUR0,77 EUR -2,63%Basiswertkurs: 27,185 USD
Geld in EUR Brief in EURDiff. Vortag in %Quelle: NASDAQ , 04.06.
Basispreis18,4123 USDKnock-Out-Barriere18,4123 USD
Hebel3,02xAbstand zum Basispreis in %32,27%
Abstand zum Knock-Out in %32,27%Bezugsverhältnis (BV) / Bezugsgröße0,01

Wenn Sie regelmäßig Informationen von der DZ BANK erhalten möchten, so können Sie sich kostenlos zu den verschiedenen Veröffentlichungen rund um Trading und Geldanlage anmelden:


Marcus Landau
Marcus Landau, Derivate-Experte der DZ BANK, ist seit 2003 in der Zertifikate- und Derivatebranche tätig und erstellt regelmäßig Analysen rund um die Aktien- und Rohstoffmärkte, die er mit spannenden Zertifikate-Ideen verknüpft.





© 2026 DZ Bank
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