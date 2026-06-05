Dropbox: Mit schlauer Cloud-Technologie und starken Zahlen in die Zukunft

Solide Quartalszahlen übertreffen die Erwartungen

Am 07. Mai 2026 präsentierte Dropbox seinen Bericht für das erste Quartal und konnte die Analysten an der Börse positiv überraschen. Der Umsatz lag bei 629,5 Millionen US-Dollar, was zwar nur einem leichten Wachstum entspricht, die Prognosen der Experten jedoch klar übertraf. Besonders erfreulich für Anleger ist der bereinigte Gewinn pro Aktie, der mit 0,76 US-Dollar deutlich über den erwarteten 0,70 US-Dollar lag. Auch die operative Gewinnmarge glänzte mit beachtlichen 40,1 Prozent, was die hohe Profitabilität des Geschäftsmodells unterstreicht. Entgegen der eigenen Befürchtungen im Vorfeld stieg zudem die Zahl der zahlenden Nutzer auf knapp 18,1 Millionen an, was die Treue der Kundschaft in einem hart umkämpften Markt belegt.