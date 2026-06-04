Cognizant Technology Solutions: Cognizant announces ServiceNow partnership to accelerate scalable, operationalized AI governance at enterprise scale

New integration pairs ServiceNow's visibility and governance with Cognizant's agentic intelligence and control platform, providing a path to help enable the continuous application of responsible AI principles across the full AI lifecycle

TEANECK, N.J., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced the integration of Cognizant Neuro® AI Trust with ServiceNow, enhancing one of the most widely adopted enterprise AI platforms with a continuous AI assurance infrastructure purpose-built for enterprise scale. The integration is designed to give organizations a single, interoperable environment in which AI governance is not only visible and managed but actively enforced through responsible AI agents operating across every stage of the AI lifecycle.

AI deployment is no longer the constraint. The constraint is trust: the ability to confidently demonstrate, at scale, that AI running inside regulated processes, customer-facing systems and core operations is aligned with its intended purpose and defined controls. Without that assurance layer, enterprises hesitate at the threshold of real transformation.

The integrated offering is designed to offer users a fundamental shift in how they manage and scale AI. Where teams once struggled with fragmented visibility, manual compliance and slow deployment cycles, they now stand to gain a unified, real-time view of every AI asset in operation, with governance and risk controls embedded directly into their workflows. The result is designed to support faster, more confident AI deployment, audit readiness and the ability to demonstrate measurable business value to leadership, regulators and customers.

The vision is one where, when AI systems fail or drift, organizations know immediately, respond automatically and can demonstrate they were operating responsibly, shifting AI from a source of operational and reputational risk into a trusted business capability.

"The market has solved AI access. What enterprises now need is the ability to operate AI responsibly at the scale and speed their businesses demand," said Sriram Kumaresan, Global Head of Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Cognizant. "With this integration, customers gain not just a platform for visibility, but an active operating layer that helps organizations operationalize and monitor responsible AI behavior continuously as their systems learn, adapt and act."

The ServiceNow AI Control Tower is designed to provide the unified governance and observability backbone, unifying strategy, controls and performance management across every AI system, agent and workflow. Cognizant Neuro AI Trust extends this foundation with real-time assurance across the full AI enterprise stack, deploying a library of responsible AI and Guardian agents that orchestrate dynamically to support the application of fairness, safety, security, transparency and compliance principles throughout AI development and operation. The platform is built for interoperability, extending governance across third-party agentic networks to support consistent enforcement regardless of where AI systems operate. Together, the integrated solution is designed to move enterprises from periodic compliance to more continuous, observable AI assurance.

"The agentic AI terrain is expanding quickly in scope and in business impact, and yet the visibility gap is palpable. AI Control Tower gives organizations a single command center to govern every model, every agent and AI asset, and their identities and associated permissions across the enterprise, not just inside ServiceNow," said John Aisien, senior vice president and general manager, Central Product Management, Security & Risk at ServiceNow. "Together with Cognizant, we're closing this gap: connecting deployment to accountability, through a unified approach to governance. With a comprehensive framework for discovering, monitoring, managing and scaling AI, organizations can accelerate innovation while maintaining trust and control across their operations."

The integration is designed for the realities of regulated enterprise AI. Cognizant's platform comes with a library of leading standards, regulatory frameworks1 and guardrails with pre-built compliance content designed to compress the time from policy to operational implementation. The combined offering supports a three-phase operating model: plan with clarity, onboard with governance and operate with confidence. For enterprises facing the persistent challenge of closing the distance between AI investment and measurable business outcomes, governance becomes a source of speed rather than friction.

"The hard part of AI governance was never writing the policy; it's enforcing it as systems learn and act. Clients increasingly want that gap closed automatically and tied to business outcomes. The pairing of Cognizant Neuro AI Trust with the ServiceNow AI Control Tower reflects where enterprise AI governance is headed: from static oversight to continuous, execution-driven operations," said Nitish Mittal, Partner at Everest Group.

The combined offering reflects Cognizant's broader strategy as an AI builder: helping enterprises move from AI experimentation to production by ensuring AI in production stays accountable to the people, policies and regulators that depend on it. More details on Cognizant Neuro AI Trust's control and intelligence layers are expected to be announced in the near future.

For more information about Cognizant's partnership with ServiceNow, visit this page.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is an AI Builder and technology services provider, bridging the gap between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, drive tangible outcomes and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

For more information, contact:

U.S. Name Ben Gorelick Email [email protected]

Europe / APAC Name Sarah Douglas Email [email protected]

India Name Vipin Nair Email [email protected]

________________ 1 Including the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO 42001

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions