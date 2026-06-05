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WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Frankfurt
05.06.26 | 09:55
0,362 Euro
+0,98 % +0,004
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SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
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0,3800,41310:49
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2026 10:26 Uhr
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Senzime to Showcase Expanded TetraGraph Capabilities with Launch of TetraAnalytics at Euroanaesthesia 2026

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / Senzime AB (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF), a global leader in precision-based patient monitoring, today announced the launch of TetraAnalytics, a new data analytics platform designed to expand the value of the TetraGraph system. TetraAnalytics generates advanced clinical and operational insights, helping hospitals align with clinical guidelines, increase utilization and further leverage the benefits of quantitative neuromuscular monitoring.

TetraAnalytics complements the TetraGraph ecosystem by providing hospitals and anesthesia departments with a new cloud-based platform to automate data analysis, track alignment with protocols and guidelines, support best-practice monitoring conditions using the proprietary Train-of-Four Quality Indicator (TQi), and drive continuous improvement across perioperative care.

The platform also enables advanced data visualization and remote analytics capabilities, helping institutions strengthen implementation of quantitative neuromuscular monitoring and accelerate adoption of evidence-based care.

"TetraAnalytics marks another important step forward in our mission to make precision-based neuromuscular monitoring the standard of care," said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime. "With TetraGraph, we brought accurate, user-friendly EMG-based monitoring to operating rooms around the world. TetraAnalytics builds on that foundation by enabling hospitals to further analyze TetraGraph data, track utilization and protocol adherence, and support ongoing improvements in patient safety."

Senzime will showcase TetraAnalytics, the next-generation TetraGraph system and the recently launched new TetraSens EMG sensor in booth 3.36 at Euroanaesthesia 2026, the annual congress of the European Society of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care, taking place June 6-8, 2026, in Rotterdam.

During Euroanaesthesia 2026, Senzime is also sponsoring a lunch symposium titled "From Acceleration to Precision: How New Technologies and Guidelines Are Advancing Neuromuscular Monitoring" on Saturday, June 6, from 12:00-13:00 in Room Rotterdam B. The session will be moderated by Sorin J. Brull, MD, FCARCSI (Hon), and feature Oscar Diaz, MD, PhD; Aaron Persinger, MD; Nicola Disma, MD, PhD; and Debra Faulk, MD. The discussion will explore how new comparative data, real-world clinical experience, and evolving guidelines are shaping the next standard of neuromuscular care in adults and children.

About TetraAnalytics
TetraAnalytics is Senzime's cloud-based data analytics platform for neuromuscular monitoring. The platform is designed to help healthcare institutions securely review TetraGraph case data, uncover clinical and operational insights, support best-practice monitoring conditions using the proprietary Train-of-Four Quality Indicator (TQi), and evaluate compliance with institutional protocols and clinical guidelines. The platform supports data-driven improvement in neuromuscular block management and expands the value of the TetraGraph ecosystem from real-time monitoring to longitudinal clinical insight. More information is available at senzime.com/tetraanalytics.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

Attachments

Senzime to Showcase Expanded TetraGraph Capabilities with Launch of TetraAnalytics at Euroanaesthesia 2026

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzime-to-showcase-expanded-tetragraph-capabilities-with-launch-of-t-1173631

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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