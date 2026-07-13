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WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Frankfurt
13.07.26 | 09:55
0,339 Euro
-0,44 % -0,002
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
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SENZIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3520,42113:25
ACCESS Newswire
13.07.2026 12:26 Uhr
157 Leser
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Invitation to Presentations of Senzime's Second Quarter 2026 Report

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) invites investors, analysts, and media to presentations of the second quarter report for 2026 on July 16. The report will be published at 08:00 am CEST the same day.

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime, will present the report through a webcast that can be seen from 09:00 am CEST on Senzime's website senzime.com/investors.

A Live Q&A, hosted by Gustaf Meyer, analyst at Redeye, will be aired at 10:00 am CEST via Redeyes platform. A recording of the Q&A will be published later the same day via Redeye's website redeye.se/company/senzime.

Questions for the Live Q&A interview can be emailed in advance, no later than July 16, 09:00 am CEST, to gustaf.meyer@redeye.se.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO
Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

Attachments

Invitation to presentations of Senzime's second quarter 2026 report

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/invitation-to-presentations-of-senzimes-second-quarter-2026-report-1190148

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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