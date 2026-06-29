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WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
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29.06.26 | 08:02
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0,3590,39309:58
ACCESS Newswire
29.06.2026 09:26 Uhr
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Senzime's TetraGraph System Receives ANVISA Regulatory Approval in Brazil

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) announced today that the TetraGraph system has received approval from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA), enabling sales in the Brazilian market. Senzime has initiated commercialization through a local partner, and first order has been received.

Brazil is the world's 10th largest economy, with more than 7,000 hospitals and approximately 30,000 operating rooms. More surgical procedures are performed in Brazil than in any other Latin American market. The Brazilian Federal Medical Council has issued standards related to surgical procedures recommending the use of neuromuscular monitoring when paralytic drugs are used as part of anesthesia.

"We have increased our presence in Latin America with recent installations in among others Mexico and Chile, and now also in Brazil. Latin American countries generally follow US clinical guidelines and Brazil is considered the leading robotic surgery market in Latin America. This creates favorable conditions for Senzime as we enter these markets with our perioperative monitoring technologies," commented Philip Siberg.

"We're excited to partner with Senzime to drive the commercialization of the world-leading TetraGraph system in the Brazilian market", comments Ricardo Corrêa, CEO of Vivelo, Senzime's exclusive partner in Brazil.

The TetraGraph system is used by anesthesiologists in hospitals worldwide to support patient safety during and after surgery. The system uses proprietary algorithms and advanced sensors to accurately monitor neuromuscular function during surgery. This helps clinicians to determine when it is appropriate to intubate patients, optimize dosing of neuromuscular blocking and reversal agents during surgery, and assess when patients are ready for extubation and spontaneous breathing after surgery.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

Attachments

Senzime's TetraGraph system receives ANVISA regulatory approval in Brazil

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzimes-tetragraph-system-receives-anvisa-regulatory-approval-in-bra-1183678

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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