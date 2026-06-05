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WKN: A0HHJU | ISIN: SE0001552357 | Ticker-Symbol: T1D
Frankfurt
05.06.26 | 08:09
0,566 Euro
+0,35 % +0,002
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRADEDOUBLER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRADEDOUBLER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5820,60012:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2026 12:00 Uhr
80 Leser
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TradeDoubler AB: Report from TradeDoubler's Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of TradeDoubler AB (publ) was held today on 5 June 2026 in Stockholm. The AGM was conducted with both physical participation and postal voting.

The AGM resolved on all proposed matters in accordance with previously published proposals. Below is a summary of the main decisions taken.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet

The Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

Disposition of the result

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2025 and that the available funds shall be carried forward to a new account.

Discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to discharge each member of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.

Board of Directors and auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the number of ordinary members shall be five with no deputies. It was further resolved that the company shall have a registered audit firm as auditor.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect Pascal Chevalier, Gautier Normand, Jérémy Parola, Erik Siekmann and Xavier Penat as Board members for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Pascal Chevalier was re-elected as chairman of the Board of Directors.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect the registered auditing firm Ernst & Young Aktiebolag as auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting with the auditor Jennifer Rock as the company's principal auditor.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors and auditors

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration shall be paid in the amount of SEK 180,000 to each Board member and that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Remuneration report

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to approve the board of directors' remuneration report regarding remuneration to senior executives in accordance with Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

Adoption of guidelines for compensation to the company management

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to adopt guidelines for compensation to the company management.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve upon issuance of shares, warrants and/or convertibles

The AGM resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to authorise the Board of Directors, until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or several occasions, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, with or without provision on non-cash consideration, set-off or otherwise with conditions pursuant to the Swedish Companies Act, to resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve upon acquisition of own shares

The AGM resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to authorise the Board of Directors, until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or several occasions, to resolve on the acquisition of a maximum number of own shares so that, after the purchase, the company holds not more than ten (10) per cent of the total number of shares in the company.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve upon the transfer of own shares

The AGM resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to authorise the Board of Directors, until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or several occasions, to resolve on the transfer of shares in the company. The shares may only be transferred in conjunction with the financing of company acquisitions and other types of strategic investments and acquisitions, and the transfers may not exceed the maximum number of treasury shares held by the company at any given time. Transfer of own shares shall be made either on Nasdaq Stockholm or in another manner.

Amendment of the articles of association

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to amend § 1 of the company's articles of association whereby the company's current company name is changed to Nyorda AB. In the event that the company name Nyorda AB cannot be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the current company name shall remain.

For the full details of each proposal adopted by the AGM, please refer to www.tradedoubler.com.

For further information, please contact:

Matthias Stadelmeyer, CEO of TradeDoubler
Tel: +46 8 405 08 00
Email: ir@tradedoubler.com

The information was submitted for publication at 12:00 CEST on 5 June 2026.

About Tradedoubler

Tradedoubler is an international leader in digital marketing and technology. Combining over 20 years of digital marketing expertise, a global presence and a market-leading technology platform, Tradedoubler offers customised performance-based solutions for advertisers and publishers. Founded in Sweden in 1999, Tradedoubler was a pioneer in affiliate marketing in Europe and has since developed its offering to include data-driven insights and purchase journey tracking through its proprietary BI tool. The share is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. More information is available at www.tradedoubler.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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