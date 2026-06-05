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WKN: A1415N | ISIN: SE0007614722 | Ticker-Symbol: 869
Stuttgart
05.06.26 | 12:18
0,002 Euro
+5,56 % +0,000
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K33 AB Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0020,00213:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2026 11:30 Uhr
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K33 AB: Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in K33 AB (publ)

At today's Annual General Meeting in K33 AB (publ), Reg. No. 556668-3933 (the "company"), the following resolutions were made. All resolutions were in accordance with the submitted proposals, described in detail in the general meeting documents available on the company's website, k33.com/ir.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet, as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet
It was resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

Dispositions in respect of the company's result pursuant to the adopted balance sheet
It was resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that no dividend is paid and that available profits are carried forward.

Discharge from liability for the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer
It was resolved to discharge all current and previous members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the management of the company's affairs for the financial year 2025.

Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors and the auditors
It was resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of three (3) members, without deputies. It was further resolved that one (1) registered accounting firm be elected as auditor, without deputy auditors.

Determination of fees to the members of the Board of Directors and the auditors
It was resolved that fees for the Board of Directors shall be SEK 250,000 to the Chairman of the Board, and SEK 175,000 to each of the other Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting who are not employed by the company. It was resolved that fees to the auditor shall be paid per approved invoice.

Election of members of the Board of Directors as well as auditors and deputy auditors
It was resolved to re-elect Magnus Jones, Yngve Aslaksen Gram and Kristian Lundkvist as members of the Board of Directors, and to re-elect Yngve Aslaksen Gram as Chairman of the Board for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

It was resolved to re-elect the registered auditing company RSM Stockholm AB as the company's auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The Authorized Public Accountant Karl-Henrik Westlund will continue to be appointed auditor in charge.

Resolution on authorization for the Board of Directors to issue shares, warrants and/or convertibles
It was resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on issue of shares, warrants and/or convertible instruments, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. Payment may, in addition to cash payment, be made in kind or by set-off, or otherwise with conditions.

The purpose of the authorization and the reasons for any deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to enable the company to issue financial instruments following conversions of outstanding convertible loans or following requests for issues in place of the convertible loans under the terms of investment agreements entered into, increase the company's financial flexibility and the Board's room for manoeuvre, in a time- and cost-effective manner be able to supply the company with new capital and/or new shareholders of strategic importance for the company, and enable the company to, fully or partially, finance any company acquisitions or acquisitions of businesses by issuing financial instruments as payment in connection with agreements on acquisitions, or to raise capital for such acquisitions. Issues made with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights shall take place at a subscription price in line with market conditions, including any discount in line with market conditions where applicable. If the Board of Directors deems it appropriate in order to enable the delivery of shares in connection with an issue as described above, the issue may be done at a subscription price equal to the quota value of the share.

For further information, please contact:
Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)
E-mail: ir@k33.com
Web: k33.com/ir

About K33
K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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