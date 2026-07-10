K33 AB: K33 Takes First Step in Active European Expansion

K33 is taking the first step in its active European expansion by passporting its MiCA authorization into Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Germany.

Built over several years with a regulated European market in mind, K33's platform is designed to serve larger private investors, corporates, wealth managers and institutional clients across the European Economic Area. With MiCA now in place, the Company is beginning the commercial rollout of its Europe-ready platform beyond Norway.

"From the outset, our ambition has been to build a European platform, not simply a Norwegian one. Today marks the first step in executing that strategy. We are starting in neighboring markets where we already see strong commercial opportunities, but our ambition extends across Europe," says Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33.

Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Germany represent the first phase of K33's European expansion. While these markets are a natural starting point, the Company's ambition is to build a leading pan-European platform for regulated digital asset services and expand across the European Economic Area over time.

Beyond serving private investors, corporates, wealth managers and institutional clients directly, K33 also sees significant opportunities to partner with exchanges, brokers, OTC desks and other crypto-asset businesses seeking a regulated European operating platform.

"MiCA is creating a single European market for crypto-asset services. We believe this will accelerate demand for regulated infrastructure and trusted partners. K33 is well positioned to support both clients and businesses looking to establish or expand their presence in Europe," says Jenssen.

K33 Markets AS recently completed the MiCA passporting process into Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Germany following its authorization from the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Finanstilsynet). As the Company continues to develop its platform and product offering, it intends to broaden the scope of its MiCA authorization over time by adding additional regulated crypto-asset services.

For further information, please contact:

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@k33.com

Web: k33.com/ir

About K33

K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).