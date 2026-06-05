Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 5, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - A business delegation led by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), John Lee, and organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), completed its first stop in Kazakhstan from 1 to 3 June and are now visiting Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, for the final leg of its Central Asia tour from 4 to 5 June. During the visit, the delegation met with senior representatives of the local government and business communities, successfully advancing collaboration opportunities across multiple sectors.The HKTDC will follow up on key projects facilitated during the visit by providing professional postmission business matching and support services, with a view to expediting project implementation while continuing to assist Hong Kong enterprises in exploring further international cooperation opportunities.The business delegation facilitated the signing of 66 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements during its visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, covering areas such as trade, investment, finance, technology and aviation. In addition, 15 cooperation agreements were signed at the government level, while non-delegation members signed 15 MoUs in areas including academia and culture, bringing the total number of agreements and MoUs signed to 96. These outcomes have laid a solid foundation for deepening economic and trade ties among Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, underscoring Hong Kong's role as a key platform for Mainland enterprises to go global and further promoting longterm collaboration with Central Asian markets. Looking ahead, the parties look forward to welcoming more Central Asian enterprises to Hong Kong and HKTDC's flagship international conferences and exhibitions, including the Belt and Road Summit and InnoEX, to capitalise on Hong Kong's strengths as an international business and trading hub and further deepen cooperation.During its stay in Uzbekistan, the delegation met with senior officials, trade bodies and business representatives, including the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade (MIIT) of Uzbekistan and Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce, and IT Park Uzbekistan, to gain indepth insights into the country's economic developments, market environment and investment opportunities.Summing up the Central Asia visit, Mr Lee said: 'The purpose of this visit is threefold. First, to further explore emerging markets and lay a solid foundation for long-term economic and trade development. Second, to strengthen government-to-government relations and promote closer bilateral cooperation. Third, to establish a hub-to-hub cooperation model.During the visit, I led a delegation of 75 business leaders from Hong Kong and Mainland enterprises to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan ' the two largest economies among the five Central Asian countries. The delegation attended more than 20 events and inspected multiple projects in the finance, innovation and technology, and infrastructure sectors. The visit was highly successful and achieved eight major outcomes.'Mr Lee held meetings with the Presidents, Prime Ministers and other senior officials of the two countries. Both sides agreed to strengthen high-level communication and pursue multi-faceted collaboration. The Government of Uzbekistan has agreed to establish a Consulate General in Hong Kong. In addition, multiple agreements were signed, including projects with substantial investment value.Both sides recognised that the hub-to-hub cooperation model will create broader and deeper collaboration between the two regions and drive high-quality development. They will increase high-level mutual visits, support each other's promotional activities and jointly expand their networks.'To deepen economic and trade cooperation, the HKSAR Government and the HKTDC jointly hosted a business dinner in Uzbekistan, attracting around 230 business leaders and senior officials. Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, said at the dinner: 'The Central Asia visit has delivered fruitful outcomes and once again reaffirmed the trust placed by Central Asian countries in Hong Kong's role as a bridge. In tapping emerging markets, such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Hong Kong, with its international credibility, robust institutional framework, worldclass professional services and the HKTDC's global network, serves not only as a key springboard for Mainland enterprises to go global, but also as a gateway for overseas enterprises to enter the Mainland market, effectively facilitating twoway investment and trade flows. This virtuous cycle of going global and attracting foreign investment fully demonstrates Hong Kong's irreplaceable value under the Belt and Road Initiative as well as the HKTDC's strengths as the preferred platform for enterprises pursuing twoway expansion.'The delegation comprised business leaders from Hong Kong and 17 provinces and municipalities across the Chinese Mainland, spanning a broad range of sectors, including financial and professional services, logistics and transportation, innovation and technology, trade, green industries as well as the media. For the first time, representatives from journalism associations joined the delegation, in response to the Policy Address's initiative to assist the local media in expanding their network beyond Hong Kong and telling the good stories of Hong Kong.During its Kazakhstan visit, the delegation facilitated 43 MoUs and agreements, including:1.Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken"2.Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC)3.Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Satbayev University4.Airport Authority Hong Kong and Almaty International Airport5.Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken"6.Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and Commex HK Link Digital Trading Company Limited and Eurasian Trading System Export' International Commodity Exchange (ETSE)7.Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and JINGSH CONSULTING LLP8.Chinese Manufacturers Association and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken"9.Cyberport and Astana Hub10.Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development in Kazakhstan11.Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and Astana International Exchange (AIX)12.Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC)13.Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks and Astana Hub14.Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Ltd. and Astana Hub15.The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken"16.Law Society of Hong Kong and National Bar Association of Kazakhstan17.BOCHK and Bank of China Kazakhstan and Baiterek18.BOCHK and Samruk Kazyna19.Bosera International Asset Management Limited and JSC "Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan"20.Cathay Pacific and Almaty International Airport and Almaty City Government (Tourism Development)21.China International Capital Corporation Limited and Freedom Holdings22.China International Capital Corporation Limited and Samruk Kazyna23.China International Capital Corporation Limited and Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC)24.China International Capital Corporation Limited and Air Astana25.Deloitte China and Universal Energy Co., Ltd.26.Ewpartners Investment Management Limited and Dasco Capital Ltd.27.Ewpartners Investment Management Limited and Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC)28.Ewpartners Investment Management Limited and Jiangsu Solicitude Medical Technology (Group) Limited and Samruk-Kazyna Invest LLP29.Goldford Group and Gas Energy Solution LLP30.Hong Kong News Executives' Association and The Newspaper Society of Hong Kong and Khabar Agency JSC31.Jardine Matheson and KIDF32.Jiaxin International Resources Investment Limited and Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan33.Koln 3D Technology (Medical) Limited and Kazakh Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology34.PCCW Limited and Kazakhtelecom35.PCCW Limited and Khabar Agency JSC36.SCMP and Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC)37.SCMP and GOBI PARTNERS and Astana Hub and Khan Tengri Innovation Hub38.Soy-Sky FarmTech Company Limited (Hong Kong) and JSC NC Food Contract Corporation of Kazakhstan39.Standard Chartered Bank and Development Bank of Kazakhstan40.Standard Chartered Bank and Hangzhou CIEC Group Co., Ltd.41.Templewater Limited and Freedom Holdings42.The Standard and Freedom Horizons43.Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and Gold Astrum LLCDuring its Uzbekistan visit, the delegation facilitated 23 MoUs and agreements, including:1. Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan (CCIU)2. Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and IT Park Uzbekistan3. Airport Authority Hong Kong and Fly Khiva Group4. Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and Commex HK Link Digital Trading Company Limited and SINOCHEM PLASTICS GROUP 'MCHJ XK'5. Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan (CCIU)6. Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and JINGSH CONSULTING LLP7. Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan (CCIU)8. Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and Tashkent City Municipality9. Cyberport and IT Park Uzbekistan10. The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan (CCIU)11. Law Society of Hong Kong and Chamber of Advocates of the Republic of Uzbekistan12. A-Grade Energy Ltd and Zarafshan Golden Group of Uzbekistan13. China International Capital Corporation Limited and National Bank of Uzbekistan14. China International Capital Corporation Limited and Tashkent City Municipality of the Republic of Uzbekistan15. Deloitte China and Orient Group and CITIC16. Goldford Group and Automated Solutions Center17. Templewater Limited and Uzbek-Oman Investment Company LLC18. Templewater Limited and CSCEC INTERNATIONAL MCHJXK (China State Construction International Holdings Limited)19. Templewater Limited and Tashkent City Municipality of the Republic of Uzbekistan20. The Standard and Tashkent City Municipality of the Republic of Uzbekistan21. Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. with Vita Group Farm22. Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited and ADN Pharm-Sanoat Uzbekistan23. Shaanxi Tirain Science & Technology Co., Ltd. and Geodesy, Cartography and Remote Sensing Department, Cadastral Agency under the State Tax Committee of the Republic of UzbekistanOther non-delegate organisations have also taken this opportunity to establish collaborations in various fields, including education, culture, and more:1. A-Grade Energy Ltd and Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan2. A-Grade Energy Ltd and Freedom Holdings3. China Mobile International Limited and Qazpost-YTO4. City University of Hong Kong and JSC "Center for International Programs under the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan5. City University of Hong Kong and Satbayev University6. City University of Hong Kong and Tashkent State Technical University7. Education University of Hong Kong and Nazarbayev University8. HKT and Education University of Hong Kong9. Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Nazarbayev University10. Hong Kong Polytechnic University and El-Yurt Umidi Foundation11. Hong Kong Polytechnic University and New Uzbekistan University (NUU)12. Thei and BILIM-INNOVATION International Social Foundation13. Thei and L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University14. CCBI and Uzbekistan BA Association15. West Kowloon Cultural District Authority ' Hong Kong Palace Museum and State Museum of History of UzbekistanPhoto download: https://bit.ly/4fmUpRLSumming up the Central Asia visit, John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, said: 'The purpose of this visit is threefold. First, to further explore emerging markets and lay a solid foundation for long-term economic and trade development. Second, to strengthen government-to-government relations and promote closer bilateral cooperation. Third, to establish a hub-to-hub cooperation model.During the visit, I led a delegation of 75 business leaders from Hong Kong and Mainland enterprises to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan ' the two largest economies among the five Central Asian countries. The delegation attended more than 20 events and inspected multiple projects in the finance, innovation and technology, and infrastructure sectors. The visit was highly successful and achieved eight major outcomes.'Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, joined John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, senior officials of the HKSAR Government and members of the delegation in meeting the media, noting that the Central Asia visit led by the Chief Executive has successfully opened doors to business cooperation with Central AsiaThe HKSAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) jointly hosted a business dinner in Uzbekistan, attracting around 230 business leaders and senior officialsProf Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, said at the dinner: 'The Central Asia visit has delivered fruitful outcomes and once again reaffirmed the trust placed by Central Asian countries in Hong Kong's role as a bridge. In tapping emerging markets, such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Hong Kong, with its international credibility, robust institutional framework, worldclass professional services and the HKTDC's global network, serves not only as a key springboard for Mainland enterprises to go global, but also as a gateway for overseas enterprises to enter the Mainland market, effectively facilitating twoway investment and trade flows. This virtuous cycle of going global and attracting foreign investment fully demonstrates Hong Kong's irreplaceable value under the Belt and Road Initiative as well as the HKTDC's strengths as the preferred platform for enterprises pursuing twoway expansion.'During its visit to Uzbekistan, the delegation facilitated 23 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreementsThe delegation met with representatives of the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade (MIIT) of Uzbekistan to gain indepth insights into bilateral trade and investment opportunities. During the meeting, Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, met with Khodjayev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of UzbekistanThe delegation met with representatives of the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce to gain indepth insights into the country's economic developments, market environment and investment opportunitiesThe delegation visited IT Park Uzbekistan to learn about the latest developments in innovation and technologyMedia enquiriesHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Johnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.