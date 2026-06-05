Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") invites shareholders to a live investor update call and question-and-answer session on Monday, June 8, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

The call will feature Avalon President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Monteith and Chief Financial Officer Lorin Crenshaw, who will discuss the Company's evaluation of potential U.S. capital markets alternatives, including a possible future listing of Avalon's common shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC or another major U.S. stock exchange.

Management will also discuss the Company's proposed share consolidation, including the strategic rationale for seeking shareholder approval, how the proposed consolidation is intended to support Avalon's broader capital markets strategy, and why the Company believes the proposal may help position Avalon for broader investor access, improved marketability and long-term capital markets flexibility.

The Company cautions that no final decision has been made to proceed with any U.S. exchange listing, Nasdaq application, SEC filing, financing, transaction or other capital markets initiative. Any potential U.S. listing would remain subject to numerous conditions, including shareholder approval of the proposed share consolidation, final Board approval, approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, acceptance by the applicable U.S. exchange, satisfaction of applicable listing standards, regulatory review, market conditions and other customary considerations. There can be no assurance that any U.S. listing will be pursued or completed.

Following the presentation, management will participate in a moderated question-and-answer session. Questions may be submitted in advance to AVLNF@redchip.com or during the call.

Investor Update Call Details

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

Register Online:

https://www.redchip.com/webinar/AVLNF/82827987369

Dial-In Information:

+1 (719) 359-4580

Access ID:

828 2798 7369

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals company focused on advancing lithium and rare earth elements-two of the fastest-growing segments of the global energy transition. The Company is developing strategic assets to participate in high-growth markets and support the build-out of secure North American supply chains. Avalon is advancing the Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories, which contains all light and heavy rare earth elements, as well as yttrium, zirconium, tantalum, and niobium-critical minerals used in advanced technologies across the communications, defense, advanced technologies, and energy sectors. The Company is also focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc., Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility is expected to serve as a cornerstone of North America's integrated battery materials supply chain, transforming northern Ontario lithium into essential inputs for transportation, grid storage, and advanced manufacturing.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "robust", "scheduled", "suggesting", "support", "top-tier", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including those risk factors discussed or referred to in the annual information form of the Company dated November 26, 2025 (the "AIF") under the heading "Description of the Business - Risk Factors". Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300277

Source: Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.