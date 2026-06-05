Kingsway Corporation: Kingsway to Present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference Powered by MicroCapClub

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / (NYSE: KWY) Kingsway Corporation ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced the Company will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 12:30PM PT at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel. JT Fitzgerald, Kingsway's President and CEO, will host a live presentation and question-and-answer session. The presentation and Q&A session will also be viewable via webcast.

Presentation Information

Event: Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 12:30 PM PT

Webcast: https://bit.ly/4vtdSF0

Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or e-mail James@HaydenIR.com.

About the Company

Kingsway Corporation is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.

Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit: https://planetmicrocap.com/.

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies (sub $1 billion market cap) trading on global markets. Since 2011, our members have profiled 1500+ microcap companies, 300+ have turned into multi-baggers. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant access. For more information, visit https://microcapclub.com/.

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports, can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

For Investor Inquiries:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

For Company Inquiries:

Kingsway Corporation

Kent Hansen, CFO

(312) 766-2163

khansen@kingsway-financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/kingsway-to-present-at-the-planet-microcap-las-vegas-2026-investor-c-1173542