Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
UraniumX startet heiß ersehntes Bohrprogramm mitten im neuen Uran-Superzyklus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QRCQ | ISIN: US4969042021 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.06.26 | 20:54
10,170 US-Dollar
+0,59 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGSWAY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINGSWAY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2026 14:38 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kingsway Corporation: Kingsway to Present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference Powered by MicroCapClub

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / (NYSE: KWY) Kingsway Corporation ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced the Company will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 12:30PM PT at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel. JT Fitzgerald, Kingsway's President and CEO, will host a live presentation and question-and-answer session. The presentation and Q&A session will also be viewable via webcast.

Presentation Information

Event: Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference Powered by MicroCapClub
Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Time: 12:30 PM PT
Webcast: https://bit.ly/4vtdSF0

Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or e-mail James@HaydenIR.com.

About the Company

Kingsway Corporation is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.

Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit: https://planetmicrocap.com/.

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies (sub $1 billion market cap) trading on global markets. Since 2011, our members have profiled 1500+ microcap companies, 300+ have turned into multi-baggers. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant access. For more information, visit https://microcapclub.com/.

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports, can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

For Investor Inquiries:
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

For Company Inquiries:
Kingsway Corporation
Kent Hansen, CFO
(312) 766-2163
khansen@kingsway-financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/kingsway-to-present-at-the-planet-microcap-las-vegas-2026-investor-c-1173542

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.