Publication in a leading peer-reviewed ophthalmology journal further validates TeaRx as a novel point-of-care platform for diagnosis, patient stratification, and prediction of responsiveness to therapy in Dry Eye Disease

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42206882/

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. (CSE: DTR) ("DiagnosTear" or the "Company"), a leader in developing innovative point-of-care diagnostic solutions for ocular diseases, is pleased to announce that its clinical manuscript entitled "Clinical Evaluation of TeaRx: A Point-of-Care Multi-Parameter Tear Film Test for Diagnosis, Stratification, and Prediction of Responsiveness to Cyclosporine A Therapy in Dry Eye Disease" has been published (as an open access manuscript) in the peer-reviewed journal Current Eye Research, a well-established international ophthalmology journal with an impact factor of approximately 2.1. The manuscript can be accessed and viewed at https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/10.1080/02713683.2026.2678293

The study was conducted in collaboration with Prof. Sayan Basu and the Brien Holden Eye Research Centre at LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Hyderabad, India, one of the world's leading ophthalmic research institutions.

The publication presents the clinical evaluation of DiagnosTear's TeaRx Dry Eye platform, a non-invasive, multi-parametric tear film test designed to bring objective, data-driven decision-making to the diagnosis and management of Dry Eye Disease (DED), a rapidly growing global market affecting hundreds of millions of patients worldwide.

The manuscript includes data from approximately 500 DED patients and 100 healthy controls, representing one of the largest cohorts evaluated to date for tear-based Dry Eye diagnostics.

Key findings reported in the publication include:

TeaRx successfully differentiated severe Dry Eye Disease patients from non-severe patients and healthy controls with strong diagnostic performance. The platform demonstrated the ability to stratify patients according to disease severity, potentially enabling more personalized monitoring and treatment strategies. TeaRx identified patients with severe Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD), one of the leading causes of evaporative Dry Eye Disease. TeaRx demonstrated potential utility in predicting responsiveness to topical Cyclosporine A therapy, including a high negative predictive value, supporting improved patient selection and potentially reducing empirical treatment approaches.

The Company is currently offering TeaRx dry eye test kits to clinical and academic collaborators and has already established research relationships with institutions and clinical research partners in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and India. The company is also considering offering the test components for clinical laboratories to be validated and used as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT).

Dr. Shimon Gross, CEO of DiagnosTear Technologies, commented:

"We believe the publication of this manuscript in Current Eye Research represents an important validation milestone for TeaRx and DiagnosTear's broader vision of transforming ophthalmology through tear-based precision diagnostics. Dry Eye Disease remains largely managed through subjective assessments and empirical treatment selection. TeaRx has the potential to provide clinicians with objective biological insights that may improve diagnosis, patient stratification, and therapeutic decision-making."

Prof. Sayan Basu added:

"These findings highlight the growing clinical relevance of tear biomarker analysis in ocular surface disease. TeaRx demonstrated encouraging performance in diagnosing and stratifying Dry Eye Disease, while also showing potential utility in predicting therapeutic responsiveness, an increasingly important component of personalized ophthalmic care."

About DiagnosTear Technologies

DiagnosTear Technologies is a global leader in the development and commercialization of rapid, point-of-care, multi-parametric diagnostic tests for ocular diseases. By leveraging the analysis of tear fluid composition, the Company is developing innovative diagnostic solutions designed to support earlier detection, objective disease assessment, personalized treatment selection, and improved patient outcomes in ophthalmology.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words such as "believe," "potential," "may," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "considering," "vision," "designed to," "supporting," and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," or "have the potential to" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the validation, clinical performance, capabilities and potential clinical utility of the TeaRx platform, including its ability to diagnose, stratify and predict responsiveness to Cyclosporine A therapy in Dry Eye Disease; the significance and interpretation of the published study findings; the potential of TeaRx to enable personalized monitoring, treatment selection and improved patient outcomes; the potential to reduce empirical treatment approaches; the size, growth and characteristics of the Dry Eye Disease market; the Company's plans to offer test kits to clinical and academic collaborators; the Company's consideration of offering test components for validation and use as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT); the development and expansion of research relationships and collaborations; and the Company's broader strategy and vision for tear-based precision diagnostics in ophthalmology.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, among others, assumptions regarding: the accuracy and reproducibility of the study results across larger and more diverse populations; the receipt of any required regulatory clearances, approvals or authorizations; the Company's ability to develop, validate, manufacture, commercialize and obtain adoption of TeaRx the availability of financing on acceptable terms; the continued cooperation of research and clinical partners; and general economic, market and competitive conditions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, among others: that results from a single peer-reviewed study or limited patient cohorts may not be predictive of, or replicated in, future studies or real-world clinical use; that TeaRx may not perform as expected or may fail to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or approvals in any jurisdiction; that the Company may be unable to commercialize TeaRx or achieve market acceptance; the early-stage nature of the Company's products and business; the need for additional capital and the risks associated with raising it; competition and technological change; reliance on third-party collaborators and key personnel; intellectual property risks; and the other risk factors disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.