Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. (CSE: DTR) (FSE: X8F) ("DiagnosTear" or the "Company"), an innovator in point-of-care ocular diagnostics, is pleased to announce positive interim analytical results from its ongoing clinical study with AlyaTec for TeaRx Red Eye, further to the Company's press releases dated December 2, 2025 and February 26, 2026.

Interim results were obtained and analyzed from 30 tear samples originating from the first 10 subjects tested before and after ocular provocation with feline allergen. Each tear sample was tested using both the TeaRx Red Eye product developed by the Company and a quantitative reference Enzyme Immunoassay (ELISA) for human Immunoglobulin E (IgE).

The results indicated excellent concordance between the two methods, with a correlation coefficient (R2) greater than 0.95.

TeaRx Red Eye is being developed as a rapid, multi-biomarker diagnostic test designed to differentiate between Adenoviral conjunctivitis, Herpetic keratitis, and Allergic conjunctivitis at the point of care. The Company believes that the ability to rapidly identify active ocular allergy through tear-based total IgE testing could meaningfully improve clinical decision-making and support more precise management of red eye conditions.

Dr. Shimon Gross, CEO of DiagnosTear, commented: "These interim results represent a significant advancement for our Red Eye program. Demonstrating excellent correlation between TeaRx Red Eye and a quantitative ELISA reference method provides further support for the analytical performance of our platform and strengthens the scientific foundation for our regulatory strategy."

Dr. Gross added: "We are encouraged by the high level of concordance observed in the first 30 tear samples tested. These results bring us closer to completing our analytical validation work and preparing for external, independent clinical trials designed to support our planned FDA 510(k) and CLIA waiver dual submission pathway."

The Company expects to continue advancing the study with AlyaTec and will provide further updates as additional results become available.

About DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.

DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. is a global leader in rapid, point-of-care diagnostics for ocular diseases. The Company develops multi-parametric tests that provide fast, clinically actionable insights based on tear fluid analysis. DiagnosTear's mission is to transform ophthalmic care with accessible diagnostics that support precise, data-driven decision making.

About AlyaTec

AlyaTec is a French Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in allergy research. Known for its advanced clinical models and translational expertise, AlyaTec supports companies worldwide in advancing innovative diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits, analytical performance, and clinical utility of TeaRx Red Eye; the continuation, timing, and results of the Company's ongoing clinical study with AlyaTec; the interpretation and significance of the interim results, including the reported correlation between TeaRx Red Eye and quantitative ELISA testing; the Company's expectation that additional results will become available and be reported; the completion of the Company's analytical validation work; the design and initiation of external, independent clinical trials; the Company's planned FDA 510(k) and CLIA waiver dual submission pathway; and the potential of TeaRx Red Eye to differentiate between Adenoviral conjunctivitis, Herpetic keratitis, and Allergic conjunctivitis and to improve clinical decision-making. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "could," "should," "designed to," and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "may," "will," or "could" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, including, among others, assumptions that: interim results will be indicative of results from larger sample sizes; the Company's study with AlyaTec will continue as planned and produce data supportive of the Company's objectives; the Company will complete its analytical validation work and successfully design and conduct independent clinical trials; required regulatory submissions and clearances (including under the FDA 510(k) and CLIA waiver pathways) will be pursued and obtained on anticipated terms and timelines; and the Company will have access to sufficient capital and resources to advance its programs.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information, including, among others: that interim results may not be predictive of, or may not be replicated in, final study results or larger patient populations; that clinical studies and trials may be delayed, may not be completed, or may not yield favourable or statistically significant results; risks related to regulatory review, including that the FDA or other regulators may not clear or approve the Company's products, or may require additional data, studies, or submissions; the early stage of the Company's development activities; risks relating to third-party collaborators, including AlyaTec; competition and technological change; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, or at all; and general economic, market, and business conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of assumptions and risk factors are not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.