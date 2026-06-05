Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV: XIM) (FSE: 1XM) (OTC Pink: XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to provide the following update on its Kenville mine project, located in the historic Nelson mining camp in southeastern B.C.

Robotic dog being used to survey mine excavations at Kenville gold mine

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The Company reports that engineering design work is continuing at the mine site, with LiDAR surveying of the historic mine tunnels being done using a robotic dog. An initial site visit was also conducted by the consulting engineer for the required foundation investigation, and a further site assessment for the water retention plan by the design engineer was done.

"At Ximen, we are committed to bringing practical new technologies into the exploration and mine-development field, and the use of robotic LiDAR surveying at Kenville is a good example of that approach," stated Anderson, CEO of Ximen Mining Corp. "This technology allows our team and consultants to gather important underground data efficiently and safely as we continue preparing for the planned new decline. Kenville is a historic gold mine with modern potential, and we remain focused - like a dog with a bone - on advancing the project methodically, responsibly and with the benefit of the best tools available."

Robotic dog LiDAR surveying the 257 level at Kenville gold mine

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This work forms part of the work being done to prepare for construction of the new underground decline to start. The new decline will provide access to multiple gold-bearing quartz veins indicated by previous surface drilling around the historic Kenville gold mine.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

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About Ximen Mining Corp.





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Ximen Mining Corp. acquired the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia including all surface and underground property and mineral rights, buildings and equipment. The company also owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC., including two Gold projects, The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XM and WKN with the number as A3E2DA.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and the exercise of the Option by Ximen. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the possibility that the TSX Venture Exchange may not accept the proposed transaction in a timely manner, if at all. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ximen Mining Corp

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4 Tel: 604-488-3900

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Source: Ximen Mining Corp.