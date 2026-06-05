Smith-Midland to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 16th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 10th & 11th in New York, NY

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a leading producer of innovative precast concrete products for infrastructure, transportation, and building construction, today announced management will present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday June 11, 2026 at The Westin Times Square in New York, NY. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:20pm ET and will hold investor meetings throughout the day. The presentation is webcast and can be accessed through the conference host's main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/east-coast .

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

Qualified investors interested in participating or scheduling a meeting should contact Lacey Wesley at

(817) 769 -2373 or lWesley@IDEASconferences.com.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in: Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser or John Beisler

Three Part Advisors, LLC

shooser@threepa.com

jbeisler@threepa.com

(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/smith-midland-to-present-and-host-1x1-investor-meetings-at-the-16th-an-1173579