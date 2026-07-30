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WKN: 924454 | ISIN: US8321561032 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.07.26 | 20:55
29,710 US-Dollar
+1,47 % +0,430
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2026 16:38 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smith-Midland Awarded $1.7 Million Contract for Louisiana Data Center Project

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a leading manufacturer of innovative precast concrete products for transportation, infrastructure, and building construction, has secured a $1.7 million contract to manufacture and deliver multiple sizes of precast concrete utility vaults for a data center project in northern Louisiana.

Smith-Midland is currently producing precast utility vaults at its manufacturing facility in Midland, with deliveries to Louisiana occurring through the end of 2026. The award demonstrates Smith-Midland's growing ability to compete for projects beyond its traditional service region. Although the project is located more than 1,000 miles from the company's Virginia manufacturing facility, the customer selected Smith-Midland based on its reputation for quality, reliability, and proven manufacturing expertise.

"This award is a strong reflection of the confidence customers place in the quality of our products and the value we deliver," said Ashley Smith, President and CEO of Smith-Midland. "When a customer chooses to source precast concrete products from Virginia for a project in Louisiana, it reinforces that quality, consistency, and dependable performance are more important than proximity. We are proud to support this repeat customer with products built to perform for decades while demonstrating that Smith-Midland can successfully serve infrastructure projects well beyond our core markets."

Smith-Midland's precast utility structures are engineered to provide durable, long-lasting solutions for underground electrical and telecommunications functions. Manufactured under strict quality control standards, the products help reduce installation time, improve jobsite efficiency, and deliver the long-term performance essential for today's critical infrastructure.

"As data center investment continues across the country, we remain focused on delivering innovative precast solutions that help customers build stronger, more resilient utility systems," Smith added. "Projects like this reinforce our strategic growth initiatives and showcase the capabilities of our Virginia manufacturing operations."

The Louisiana project further expands Smith-Midland's geographic reach while highlighting the company's ability to serve customers with high-quality precast concrete products.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in: Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the government, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, cyber security risks, general business and economic conditions, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Inquiries:
Sarah Crandall
scrandall@midlandadvertising.com
(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:
info@smithmidland.com
(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or John Beisler
Three Part Advisors, LLC
shooser@threepa.com
jbeisler@threepa.com
(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/smith-midland-awarded-1.7-million-contract-for-louisiana-data-center-p-1198820

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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