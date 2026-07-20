Smith-Midland Producing Almost $1M in Utility Products for Virginia Data Center

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) announced today that production is underway on underground precast utility vaults and manholes for a new data center near Fredericksburg, VA. The products are being produced at Smith-Midland's Virginia precast plant, with all units scheduled for delivery throughout 2026.

The precast vaults will house the facility's electrical and telecom lines, delivering essential underground infrastructure for reliable power and connectivity.

"Our success in securing these data center projects reflects the value of our differentiated product offering, manufacturing expertise, and ability to support demanding construction schedules. Data centers require suppliers who can provide consistent quality, engineering support, and dependable delivery, and we believe our capabilities align well with these requirements. We are encouraged by the continued strength of this market and the opportunities ahead." said Ashley Smith, President and CEO of Smith-Midland.

Smith-Midland manufactures a comprehensive line of precast utility vaults engineered to provide durable, cost-effective solutions for underground infrastructure. Available in a variety of standard sizes and configurations, each vault is produced with high-strength 5,000 psi concrete and designed to meet H-20 highway traffic loading requirements. For projects with unique performance or dimensional requirements including large-scale data centers and other critical infrastructure, Smith-Midland also provides custom-engineered vault solutions tailored to project specifications.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in: Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the government, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, cyber security risks, general business and economic conditions, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Inquiries:

Sarah Crandall

scrandall@midlandadvertising.com

(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:

info@smithmidland.com

(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser or John Beisler

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/smith-midland-producing-almost-1m-in-utility-products-for-virginia-dat-1193478