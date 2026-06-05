Siemens Energy plans to acquire grid monitoring, analytics and asset digitalization software company Camlin Group to ensure renewables can be properly integrated into the world's electricity grids. "Grid constraints are one of the key bottlenecks for renewable growth overall, so strengthening the grid will, by definition, enable further wind and solar deployment," a spokesperson for Siemens Energy told pv magazine. They added that Camlin Group's advanced sensor-based monitoring technology for transformers is essential for wind and solar farms, as transformers are critical assets connecting generation ...

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