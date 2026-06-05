RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Calidi Biotherapeutics' Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on June 9

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar with Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American:CLDI) ("Calidi" or "the Company") on June 9, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event will feature Eric Poma, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Calidi, who will provide investors with an in-depth overview of Calidi's breakthrough RedTail platform, a next-generation targeted virotherapy designed to deliver genetic medicines systemically to metastatic sites of disease. The discussion will highlight the Company's progress advancing CLD-401, its lead RedTail candidate, toward IND submission, as well as recent preclinical data demonstrating tumor-selective viral replication, immune evasion capabilities, and localized expression of an IL-15 superagonist payload. Management will also discuss upcoming development milestones, the broader potential of the RedTail platform across oncology and other disease areas, and key catalysts expected to drive shareholder value creation over the coming year.

A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/CLDI/89768810764

Questions can be pre-submitted to CLDI@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Calidi

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American:CLDI) is a biotechnology company pioneering the development of targeted therapies with the potential to deliver genetic medicines to distal sites of disease. The company's proprietary RedTail platform features an engineered enveloped oncolytic virus designed for systemic delivery and targeting of metastatic sites. This advanced enveloped technology is intended to shield the virus from immune clearance, allowing virotherapy to effectively reach tumor sites, induce tumor lysis, and deliver potent genetic medicine(s) to metastatic locations.

CLD-401, the lead candidate from the RedTail platform, currently in IND-enabling studies, targets non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck cancer, and other tumor types with high unmet medical need. Calidi continues to advance its pipeline utilizing the RedTail platform including its novel approach to incorporate in situ T-cell engagers in solid tumors.

Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com or view Calidi's Corporate Presentation here.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

CLDI@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-calidi-biotherapeutics-exclusive-live-investor-webinar-and-1173682